‘Frustrated engineers chai point’ goes viral, dubbed as a ‘peak Bengaluru’ moment by internet

In a city famed for its IT parks and start-up culture, Bengaluru’s engineers are showing that innovation doesn’t stop at tech. Swapping keyboards for kettles, some former techies are now channelling their creativity into unconventional small businesses — and the internet is loving it. Frustrated engineer's chai point in Bengaluru goes viral.

A viral post on X by user Nimisha Chanda sparked conversations online after she shared a photo of a quirky tea stall named "Frustrated Engineers Chai Point" in Koramangala. Captioned, “Only in Bengaluru,” the photo quickly resonated with locals familiar with the city's high-pressure tech work culture.

Social media users chimed in with humorous and relatable takes. “Chai is like sauna therapy in Bengaluru,” one user joked, while another wrote, “The IT capital runs on caffeine and code.” While it’s unclear whether the stall is run by former engineers or simply targets them, its branding has clearly struck a chord with the city’s workforce.

This isn’t the first time a food stall in Bengaluru has gone viral for its witty branding and backstory. Earlier this year, a vada pav outlet in HSR Layout — not far from Koramangala — made headlines after the owner, a former architect, was spotted holding a sign that read: “I’m not a superhero, but I can save the day with a vada pav.” The stall, called “XXL Vada Pav,” quickly became a hit among passersby and office-goers.

These entrepreneurial shifts highlight a broader trend in Bengaluru: professionals, burnt out from the corporate grind, are exploring creative outlets and starting passion-driven businesses. From chai counters to snack stalls, the city continues to prove that reinvention is just another part of Bengaluru's start-up spirit — whether it’s software or street food.