‘Frustrated engineers chai point’ goes viral, dubbed as a ‘peak Bengaluru’ moment by internet

ByHT News Desk
Apr 13, 2025 01:04 PM IST

A viral tea stall, 'Frustrated Engineers Chai Point,' reflects Bengaluru's high-pressure work culture while social media users share humorous takes.

In a city famed for its IT parks and start-up culture, Bengaluru’s engineers are showing that innovation doesn’t stop at tech. Swapping keyboards for kettles, some former techies are now channelling their creativity into unconventional small businesses — and the internet is loving it.

Frustrated engineer's chai point in Bengaluru goes viral.
Frustrated engineer's chai point in Bengaluru goes viral.

Take a look at the post

A viral post on X by user Nimisha Chanda sparked conversations online after she shared a photo of a quirky tea stall named "Frustrated Engineers Chai Point" in Koramangala. Captioned, “Only in Bengaluru,” the photo quickly resonated with locals familiar with the city's high-pressure tech work culture.

Social media users chimed in with humorous and relatable takes. “Chai is like sauna therapy in Bengaluru,” one user joked, while another wrote, “The IT capital runs on caffeine and code.” While it’s unclear whether the stall is run by former engineers or simply targets them, its branding has clearly struck a chord with the city’s workforce.

This isn’t the first time a food stall in Bengaluru has gone viral for its witty branding and backstory. Earlier this year, a vada pav outlet in HSR Layout — not far from Koramangala — made headlines after the owner, a former architect, was spotted holding a sign that read: “I’m not a superhero, but I can save the day with a vada pav.” The stall, called “XXL Vada Pav,” quickly became a hit among passersby and office-goers.

These entrepreneurial shifts highlight a broader trend in Bengaluru: professionals, burnt out from the corporate grind, are exploring creative outlets and starting passion-driven businesses. From chai counters to snack stalls, the city continues to prove that reinvention is just another part of Bengaluru's start-up spirit — whether it’s software or street food.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
