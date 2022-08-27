German Embassy officials order ‘masale dosa’ at Bengaluru's MTR in Kannada. Watch

Achim Burkart, who is the German Consul in Bengaluru for Karnataka and Kerala, posted a video of two of his colleagues visiting Bengaluru's famous Mavalli Tiffin Rooms (MTR) near Lalbagh for some masala dosa.

'Two hungry Germans on a mission, to order a dosa, but there's a catch. They have to order it in Kannada,' the video said, and showed Kaspar Meyer, the head of Science and Technology at the German Embassy in Delhi, and another colleague of Burkart at the iconic eatery.

“Namaskara, MTR special enu?” - “Namaste, what is special at MTR?” they ask, to which the MTR staff member replies, “Rava idli and masala dosa.”

“Nanage ondu masale dose kodi,” one of them orders, which means “Please get me one masale dose.”

“Amele ondu bottle neeru,” Meyer adds, ordering a bottle of water.

“That's all the Kannada we know!” the German then exclaims, saying “Sakkathagide,” which means the food is very good.

The Mavalli Tiffin Rooms is one of the biggest food brands in Karnataka and across India. Starting at a single location, it now has ten branches in the city, and has expanded to Udupi, Mysuru, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, London and Dubai.

“Two of my colleagues trying to order food in #kannada How do you think they did? 😂 @KasparJoMeyer @GermanyinIndia,” Burkart said in the tweet.

The video won hearts across the Kannada-speaking cyber world, who appreciated the effort of the Germans to learn the phrases.

“Thanks for speaking in Kannada, one of the oldest and beautiful languages of the universe,” a Twitter user, Mahesh Kumar, said.