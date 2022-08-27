German Embassy officials order ‘masale dosa’ at Bengaluru's MTR in Kannada. Watch
A video of Germans ordering a popular south Indian dish at MTR, a famous eatery in Bengaluru, is going viral. Watch here.
Achim Burkart, who is the German Consul in Bengaluru for Karnataka and Kerala, posted a video of two of his colleagues visiting Bengaluru's famous Mavalli Tiffin Rooms (MTR) near Lalbagh for some masala dosa.
'Two hungry Germans on a mission, to order a dosa, but there's a catch. They have to order it in Kannada,' the video said, and showed Kaspar Meyer, the head of Science and Technology at the German Embassy in Delhi, and another colleague of Burkart at the iconic eatery.
“Namaskara, MTR special enu?” - “Namaste, what is special at MTR?” they ask, to which the MTR staff member replies, “Rava idli and masala dosa.”
“Nanage ondu masale dose kodi,” one of them orders, which means “Please get me one masale dose.”
“Amele ondu bottle neeru,” Meyer adds, ordering a bottle of water.
“That's all the Kannada we know!” the German then exclaims, saying “Sakkathagide,” which means the food is very good.
The Mavalli Tiffin Rooms is one of the biggest food brands in Karnataka and across India. Starting at a single location, it now has ten branches in the city, and has expanded to Udupi, Mysuru, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, London and Dubai.
“Two of my colleagues trying to order food in #kannada How do you think they did? 😂 @KasparJoMeyer @GermanyinIndia,” Burkart said in the tweet.
The video won hearts across the Kannada-speaking cyber world, who appreciated the effort of the Germans to learn the phrases.
“Thanks for speaking in Kannada, one of the oldest and beautiful languages of the universe,” a Twitter user, Mahesh Kumar, said.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
-
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
-
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics