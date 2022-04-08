Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Kumaraswamy: Govt running personal agenda by prioritizing Hindi over English
bengaluru news

Kumaraswamy: Govt running personal agenda by prioritizing Hindi over English

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy joins debate after Siddaramaiah to bash Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English' remark.
Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy alleged that the government is trying to "forcibly run personal agenda" after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English' statement.  (HT File)
Updated on Apr 08, 2022 04:44 PM IST
ANI |

Coming down heavily on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English' statement, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Friday alleged that the government is trying to "forcibly run personal agenda" adding that they will not succeed.

Speaking to ANI, Kumaraswamy said, "Central government and Home Minister are actually trying to forcibly run their personal agendas. But they won't succeed." The JD(S) leader further took on the Centre stating that the "people will teach them a lesson".

Siddaramaiah also fired at Amit Shah, tweeting that, "As a Kannadiga, I take strong offence to @HMOIndia @AmitShah's comment on Official language & medium of communication. Hindi is not our National Language & we will never let it to be."

"Imposing Hindi is a sign of coercive federalism rather than cooperative federalism. Myopic view of BJP regarding our languages needs to be corrected and their opinions are derived from pseudo-nationalists like Savarkar," Siddaramaiah added.

Asked about the Al-Qaeda video on the hijab row he said that it is the government's responsibility to unearth the truth. "I don't want to be involved in that. It is the government's responsibility to expose the falsehood and bring out the truth."

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, Shah on Thursday emphasized on the need to accept Hindi as an alternative to English and not to local languages.

"Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages," Shah said, adding, "unless we make Hindi flexible by accepting words from other local languages, it will not be propagated".

He said that now the time has come to make the Official Language an important part of the unity of the country.

(ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka. bangalore
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP