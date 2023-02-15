Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / HAL removes Hanuman image from aircraft tail at Aero India in Bengaluru

HAL removes Hanuman image from aircraft tail at Aero India in Bengaluru

bengaluru news
Published on Feb 15, 2023 08:47 AM IST

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Tuesday removed the picture of Lord Hanuman from 'Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer (HLFT)-42, which was on display at the Aero India 2023 here.

The HAL displayed for the first time the scale model HLFT-42, at the Aero India.(@HateDetectors/Twitter)
The HAL displayed for the first time the scale model HLFT-42, at the Aero India.(@HateDetectors/Twitter)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Tuesday removed the picture of Lord Hanuman from 'Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer (HLFT)-42, which was on display at the Aero India 2023 here.

The image with a slogan "The storm is coming" could be seen on the first day of Asia's largest air show, which took off on Monday, on the vertical fin of the HLFT-42 at a static display.

ALSO READ | Aero India 2023: Rajnath Singh to host defence ministers conclave

"There used to be an HAL aircraft called HF-24 Marut (meaning wind). It was derived from it. There is nothing specific to derive from it (image of Lord Hanuman)," an official of the Bengaluru-headquartered HAL said.

He added that the objective was to show the power of the aircraft. The HAL displayed for the first time the scale model HLFT-42, at the Aero India.

ALSO READ | ‘Will PM attending Aero India solve poverty’: HDK slams BJP

HLFT-42 is the 'Next Gen Supersonic Trainer' that will play a "critical role" in modern combat aircraft training with state-of-the-art avionics like Active Electronically Scanned Array, Electronic Warfare Suite, Infrared Search and Track with Fly by Wire control system, HAL said last week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka bengaluru aero india + 1 more
karnataka bengaluru aero india
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out