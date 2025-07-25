Heavy rain alert in Karnataka: Schools, colleges shut in Dakshina Kannada today

In view of the forecast for heavy rainfall, all educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada district, including government, aided, and private schools, anganwadi centres, and pre-university colleges, will remain closed on Thursday, July 25. The district administration announced a precautionary holiday on Wednesday evening, citing safety concerns for students and staff. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also sounded a red alert for parts of the coast, including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada.(Shrikant Singh)

Also Read - Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe calls ‘worm in pongal’ claim a setup, says it got ₹25 lakh extortion call

The decision comes after the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) issued alerts warning of intense rain and strong winds expected to lash coastal Karnataka over the next 24 hours. Authorities said the move was aimed at minimising risk to children, particularly those commuting through low-lying or flood-prone areas.

“Based on the heavy rain forecast, we have declared a holiday for all primary and high schools, pre-university colleges, and anganwadis across the district. Public safety is our top priority,” a senior district official told PTI.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also sounded a severe rain alert for parts of the coast, including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada. As per the IMD bulletin, these regions are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph on July 25.

Also Read - Nikhil Kamath invests in Bengaluru’s Cafe Amudham, rival to Rameshwaram Cafe

Authorities have appealed to the public to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary and to avoid travel through waterlogged or landslide-prone areas. Fishermen and residents in coastal villages have also been advised to take appropriate precautions.

The district administration is closely monitoring the weather situation and has directed emergency services to remain on standby to respond to any rain-related incidents. Relief teams, including disaster response personnel, are being stationed in vulnerable areas to ensure a quick response if needed.

(With PTI inputs)