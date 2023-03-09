In his recent trip to India, the cofounder of Microsoft and billionaire Bill Gates visited an urban community in Bengaluru and lauded the digitalization of the banking sector with its reach to the underprivileged people. He also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed topics like education, healthcare and climate change. ‘Interesting to see how..’: Bill Gates visits Bengaluru during his India trip

In one of the social media posts about recent India trip, Gates wrote, “In Bangalore, I visited the urban community of Halasuru to learn about how digital banking can help reach poor and underserved communities. It was interesting to see how postal workers are now bringing banking services directly to doorsteps through @IPPBOnline”

Bill Gates also met a Bengaluru based YouTuber Shraddha, popularly known as Aiyyo Shraddha at Mumbai. He wrote, “@AiyyoShraddha, a very funny comedian, joined me for the tour of the urban health center. She and I had a wonderful talk afterwards about India’s goal of reducing TB and how Mumbai has been a leader in trying new approaches.”

He also said that the India trip has truly inspired him and made him feel optimistic about the future of the world. “As you can see, I had a very busy week. But my travels left me truly inspired and optimistic about the future. As big as the problems facing the world are right now, my visit to India reminded me that our capacity to solve them is even bigger,” he added.

Bill Gates also met former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Wipro Chairman Rashid Premji, Zerodha founders Nitin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath, a few union ministers and prominent YouTubers in his week-long India visit.

