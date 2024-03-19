 IT dept raids Meghana Foods eateries in Bengaluru: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
IT dept raids Meghana Foods eateries in Bengaluru: Report

ByYamini C S
Mar 19, 2024 10:50 AM IST

The IT department on Tuesday raided popular Biriyani restaurant Meghana Foods' outlets in Bengaluru.

The Income Tax (IT) department on Tuesday morning raided popular Biriyani restaurant Meghana Foods' outlets in Karnataka capital Bengaluru. It is not yet known why the eatery is facing action.

Meghana Foods is one of the city's top restaurants to get Biriyani.(PTI)
Meghana Foods is one of the city's top restaurants to get Biriyani.(PTI)

I-T officials were tight lipped on the issue, news agency PTI reported.

The owners of the food joint were also not immediately available for comment.

Further details are awaited soon.

What we know about Meghana Foods

The restaurant, known for its delicious Biriyani, was launched in 2006 in Bengaluru's Koramangala area, specialising in Andhra style cuisine. Owned by a Hyderabad-based business group, it has now spread across nine branches in the tech hub, including outlets at posh localities including including Koramangala and Indira Nagar.

“Meghana is proud to be a favourite among all kinds of masses which range from corporate people and college going students in the afternoons to families and singletons at dinner time,” The restaurant said in a message on its website.

Note: This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

(With inputs from PTI)

