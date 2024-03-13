Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Key suspect detained by NIA, says report

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reportedly detained a key suspect in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe IED blast case. India Today, citing NIA sources, reported that the suspect, identified as Shabbir, was taken into custody from Bellary district in Karnataka. The NIA has earlier released the image of the suspect in the blast case. (PTI)

NIA officials are interrogating the suspect, it reported.

The case was handed over to the NIA on March 3, following the visit of an NIA team at the blast site. The blast took place at the cafe on March 1 in Bengaluru's Whitefield area, where 10 people were injured following an explosion that occurred during the busy lunch hour.

The NIA has announced a bounty of ₹10 lakh for information about the bomber in connection with the blast at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram cafe. The agency also asserted that the confidentiality of the informants' identities will be maintained.

The agency also released a picture of the bomber, captured from the CCTV camera footage while keeping a bag in The Rameshwaram Cafe, a popular eatery in Bengaluru's Brookfield area.

In the picture released by the NIA, the bomber is seen wearing a cap, black pants, and black shoes.

"NIA announces a cash reward of 10 lakh rupees for information about the bomber in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case of Bengaluru. Informants' identity will be kept confidential," the NIA said in a post on 'X'.

In the post, the NIA also stressed that "any information leading to his (bomber) arrest shall be rewarded."

The blast took place at 1pm on March 1 and the police also found a suspect in the CCTV camera footage, keeping a bag inside the cafe. The police probe so far has indicated that an IED device with a timer was used to carry out the explosion.