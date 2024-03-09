NIA seeks public support in tracking suspect linked to Rameshwaram Cafe blast, releases new pics

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram cafe blast case, has released new pictures of the suspect linked to the crime and sought public cooperation in identifying him. The investigation agency even said the informer's details would be kept secret. NIA seeks public support in tracking suspect linked to Rameshwaram Cafe blast

Also Read - Rameshwaram Cafe reopens its doors a week after blast that left 9 people injured

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In an X post, NIA wrote, “NIA seeks citizen cooperation in identifying the suspect linked to the #RameswaramCafeBlastCase. Call 08029510900, 8904241100 or email info.blr.nia@gov.in with any information. Your identity will remain confidential.”

The suspect in the images looks tall, wearing a T-shirt, and his face is covered with a mask. He was also seen carrying a backpack in the images released by the NIA.

The NIA has already announced a bounty of ₹10 lakh on the suspect who supposedly planted a bomb in Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram cafe on March 1. At least 10 people were injured in the blast, and they are getting treated at private hospitals in Bengaluru. The NIA released a sketch of the accused in the 'wanted' poster and said the identity of the informer will be kept secret.

Piecing together CCTV footage, the NIA sleuths found out that a man who came an hour before to the cafe and stayed inside the cafe only for a few minutes left behind the bag that had the IED with a timer. the bomber used multiple public buses to reach the cafe on the morning of the incident.

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said that the prime suspect changed his clothes after the incident and travelled by bus. He said the suspect travelled towards the district headquarters town of Tumakuru by a bus after the explosion and sleuths are verifying his movement till Ballari.

The Rameshwaram Cafe reopened its doors to the public on Friday, a week after a low Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast took place at this popular eatery in Whitefield. Enhanced security measures, including screenings with metal detectors, have been implemented to ensure safety of the visitors.