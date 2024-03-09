Rameshwaram Cafe reopens its doors a week after blast that left 9 people injured

The Rameshwaram Cafe reopened its doors to the public on Friday, a week after an a low Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast injured nine people there. Metal detectors are installed at the cafe for enhanced security.

Amid an overwhelming support of well-wishers, owner Divya Raghavendra said that the blast failed to deter their resilience. She called the reopening a resolute response, and asserted that the establishment will persevere.

“We are not scared of the bomb blast, but we will be more careful. Customer safety and satisfaction is paramount for us and we will continue to serve our customers without fear,” Raghavendra said.

She acknowledged the support of loyal customers, and highlighted their role in instilling confidence for the quick relaunch.

Enhanced security measures, including screenings with metal detectors, have been implemented to ensure safety of the visitors.

Regular patron Ganesh Hegde commended the owners’ spirit, and predicted increased loyalty from customers as a symbol of solidarity.

“We thought the cafe would not reopen so soon, but I appreciate the management’s guts. I am a usual visitor here and will continue to visit,” Hegde said.

Sarthak Brahma, another patron, urged the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to catch the perpetrator soon. “The guilty should be punished. I have faith in the investigation agency. NIA is competent and will surely arrest the person behind the attack. I am happy that the cafe is reopened and to encourage the owner, I will bring my friends too,” he said.