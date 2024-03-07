 Rameshwaram Cafe to reopen on March 9 as probe into IED explosion continues | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Rameshwaram Cafe to reopen on March 9 as probe into IED explosion continues

ByHT News Desk
Mar 07, 2024 04:36 PM IST

NIA took over the probe into the blast case concerning the eatery earlier this week.

After witnessing a low-intensity blast last week, Bengaluru's popular eatery, ‘The Rameshwaram Cafe’ is all set to reopen on Saturday (March 9). Earlier on Wednesday, the National Investigation Agency announced a cash reward of 10 lakh for information about the suspected bomber in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. NIA took over the probe into the blast case of the eatery earlier this week. At least 10 people were injured in the blast that took place at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield (East Bengaluru) on March 1.

A police official stands guard at the Rameshwaram cafe blast site in Bengaluru.(HT File)

Fresh CCTV footage from the site showed the bomber boarding a BMTC bus. The footage was shared by news agency PTI earlier on Thursday. In the footage, the suspect was seen wearing a cap, a face mask and glasses. He had put on black shoes and pants and had worn a greyish-green button-up shirt.

Earlier, CCTV footage accessed from the site showed customers standing at the billing counter moments before the explosion rocked the cafe. The police have procured about 40 to 50 CCTV footage in connection with the incident.

Speaking about the explosion Karnataka director general of police Alok Mohan said, “At 1 PM, a bomb blast occurred at the hotel (cafe)…We are investigating the matter. FSL (forensic) teams have come and are inspecting the premises. City police Commissioner and other officers are at the spot. We will certainly identify who did it”.

The explosion is suspected to have been carried out through an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The Karnataka Police has also registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in connection with the case.

(With inputs from ANI)

