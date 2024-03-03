‘Connection between Pak Zindabad slogan and Bengaluru explosion’: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar launched a scathing attack at the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government over the Rameshwaram cafe explosion in Bengaluru and said that there's a connection between 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans raised two days ago and the explosion. Rajeev Chandrasekhar (PTI)

"Pakistan Zindabad slogans were raised and then, after two days, an IED explosion rocked the Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru. There is a connection between these two," said Chandrashekhar.

Taking a further dig at the top ministers in Karnataka, the Union Minister said, "After Shivakumar and DK Shivakumar came into power, the development has stopped. The investment has stopped. Electricity prices have increased. After so many years, the water has become scarce in the city of Bengaluru. The corruption is accelerating in the state."

"Our common people have to pay for the appeasement politics. Yesterday, five people got injured at Rameshwaram Cafe," he added.

Further slamming the Karnataka government for deaccelerating the investigation, the Union Minister said, "The Congress government is trying their best to halt the investigation by naming it as a business rivalry or cylinder explosion. Today Siddaramaiah said that I have to see more videos before confirming that the IED blast is linked to the 'Pakistan Zindabad' sloganeering incident. He will continue to deny facts. They will continue to practice their appeasement politics."

Earlier in the day, CM Siddaramaiah visited those injured in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast admitted to hospitals in Bengaluru and assured them that the government would cover their medical expenses.

"Government will bear the treatment charges of all the patients. Around ten people are injured. Three are here in the Brookfield Hospital and six others are admitted in Vydehi Hospital. I am also going there. The patients are recovering and responding very well to the treatment" Siddaramaiah told reporters .

The chief minister also visited the site of the explosion that took place at the popular eatery located in the city's Whitefield area on the afternoon of March 1.