Bengaluru blast: Suspect talked on phone at Rameshwaram Cafe, police scanning 500 numbers | Top updates

Bengaluru: Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara on Sunday said the police are also examining the "jealousy factor" angle in The Rameshwaram Cafe blast. The politician said the material and method used to carry out the explosion appeared to be similar to that of the 2022 Mangalore blast. The BJP, however, has alleged that there is a connection between the alleged pro-Pakistan slogan raised in the Karnataka assembly and the blast. Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Bengaluru police detained four people for questioning.

Security personnel stand guard at the Rameshwaram cafe blast site, in Bengaluru. (PTI)