Kannada filmmaker Guruprasad dies by suicide in Bengaluru; decomposed body found days later: Report

Kannada film director Guruprasad, 52, known for his acclaimed works like Mata, Eddelu Manjunatha, and Director’s Special, was reportedly found dead in his apartment in Madanayakanahalli, Bengaluru. Guruprasad, 52, known for his acclaimed works like Mata, Eddelu Manjunatha, and Director’s Special, was reportedly found dead in his apartment.(X)

Police are investigating to confirm the time and circumstances of his passing.

Accordind to Asianet News, neighbors alerted police after detecting a foul odor from his residence. Upon investigation, authorities found Guruprasad hanging from a ceiling fan, suggesting he may have taken his life several days prior.

Reports suggest that Guruprasad may have been under pressure from creditors, allegedly leading him to take his own life. The director, who recently remarried, had also been facing financial challenges, including recent allegations related to unpaid purchases.

Guruprasad, in addition to his directorial work, had acted in several films and was in the middle of his latest project, Adema, which was under production at the time of his passing.

According to Google Trends, interest in the search term "Guruprasad" surged on November 3, peaking around 12.30 PM the same day. Related searches included phrases like "director Guruprasad," "Guruprasad death," and "Guruprasad suicide." The term saw the highest search volume in Karnataka, followed by Goa and Andhra Pradesh. This spike in interest followed news of Kannada filmmaker Guruprasad's body being found in his Bengaluru apartment.

