‘Stones thrown, windows smashed’: Bengaluru man claims goons attacked car as police stood by. Watch

A Bengaluru resident recounted a harrowing experience in which his car was reportedly attacked by a group of men on a crowded street in the city’s Kudlu area. The viral video garnered 42,000 views and hundreds of likes and reshares.(X)

Deven Mehta shared videos and images of the incident on X (formerly Twitter), showing the attackers hurling abuses and threatening the passengers. According to Mehta, the attackers shattered his car windows, threw stones, and threatened him and his passengers, including a woman, all while a traffic police officer allegedly looked on without intervening.

In response to his post, Bengaluru police requested further details, urging Mehta to share his contact information via direct message. However, Mehta declined, citing safety concerns. “I have shared it here so that more people remain vigilant and careful on the streets until we have better police and safety services,” he wrote.

Following Mehta's post, X users expressed frustration over police credibility and the perceived increase in lawlessness in the city. One user remarked, “The police have no credibility nowadays; most live off hafta collections and leak people’s information to the culprits. Why would anyone feel safe sharing details with them?” Another user added, “Please don’t let Bangalore become a lawless place. These issues are becoming a daily affair.”

Citizens also questioned the police's preparedness to handle crime in the city. “It seems to be happening all over Bengaluru. Don’t you have enough machinery to catch these thugs?” one user asked, emphasizing a growing sense of insecurity.

In a similar incident, a family in the car was attacked by a group of miscreants in Bengaluru’s Kasavanahalli on Wednesday. The thugs threw stones at a car for not stopping as per their demand and a child inside has been injured, said the victim. He was rushed to the hospital.

The victim Anoop took to social media and shared a video of the entire attack. In an X post, he wrote, “Rowdies attacked my car near Amrutha college Kasavanahall. They threw a stone at my car, and my child is hospitalised.”

