Bengaluru road rage: Dashcam video shows BMTC bus driver rear-ending car while overtaking. Watch

In yet another road rage incident in Bengaluru, a resident shared their harrowing experience of being “intentionally” rear-ended by a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus while trying to overtake a tractor. The man emphasized the need for more substantial measures to address the alarming rise in road rage incidents in Bengaluru.

The victim recounted the ordeal on social media, stating that they attempted to approach the bus driver for a discussion after the collision, and that they were met with shouts in Kannada.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru couple encounter road rage incident after getting hit by lorry, allege dim response by cops

“@BMTC_BENGALURU @blrcitytraffic A horrific incident happened with me today where a BMTC bus intentionally hit from the behind as I was safely trying to overtake a tractor and the bus driver was impatient. When I approached to talk he used the obvious trick to shout in kannada,” the user, Ansuman Patnaik, wrote in a X post.

“The sad part is these incidents happen everyday and the city traffic police takes no action against it. My family was shocked in the car. And yes I am not from Karnataka so i am sure nobody would even bother to take action here,” he added.

The official account of the BMTC responded to the post and wrote, “Your complaint is registered with docket no. BMTC2024009148,” to which the user emphasized that merely filing a complaint wouldn’t suffice, and demanded that a First Information Report (FIR) be lodged against the driver and appropriate legal action be taken.

“If i was on 2 wheeler god knows where would I have been now,” he wrote.

ALSO READ | Mob in Bengaluru attacks school bus filled with kids during road rage, FIR registered. VIDEO

The post garnered over 6,000 views and several comments, with a social media user replying, “For whatever reason I only see these videos and news from Bengaluru only whether it's a bus driver or a cab driver. It's a mess out there. Bengaluru is getting famous for all the wrong reasons.”

“A lot can be corrected by @BMTC_BENGALURU by taking strict actions. But even after reporting the details of a life threatening incident all i get is a ticket number. Few strict actions in a month could have made things a lot better,” Patnaik responded.

ALSO READ | ‘Open rape threats’: Bengaluru woman reports yet another road rage incident, claims social media post

However, some internet users pointed out that Patnaik had tried to overtake the tractor from the left side. Some also urged him not to use language as a weapon in irrelevant situations.

“Overtake from which side? Left? Which language you expect him to speak in Karnataka other than Kannada?” one wrote, while another said, “Him shouting in Kannada is not a TRICK. He is a local driver and only knows the local language. Yes he was wrong and you deserve Justice but that doesn’t mean you can drag KANNADA into everything.”

This comes in the midst of increasing road rage cases in Bengaluru and a widening gap between locals and the migrated population over a row on language imposition.