Bengaluru couple encounter road rage incident after getting hit by lorry, allege dim response by cops

Bengaluru has seen yet another road rage incident that unfolded on Thanisandra Road at around 3:30 pm on Saturday, when a couple, who took to social media to narrate the ordeal, said they found themselves grappling with both a hit-and-run and a supposedly lacklustre police response. Bengaluru sees road rage incidents frequently. (Representative image)

While driving, the couple was forced into a tense situation when a lorry, attempting to merge from the right, came dangerously close. Despite honking several times to alert the driver, their warning fell on deaf ears as the lorry collided with their vehicle, causing significant damage.

“Today, my wife and I were involved in a road rage incident at Thanisandra road arnd 3.30 pm. A lorry on the right was squeezing in close. I honked a couple of times to warn him, but instead of backing off, he slammed into us leaving a huge dent in our car,” the post read.

The incident occurred just in front of the Sampigehalli police station, prompting the couple to seek assistance from nearby authorities, the social media post said. However, they were met with disappointment when officers informed them that the matter was a traffic issue and that they could not help.

The lorry driver, rather than cooperating, refused to accompany them to the traffic station. When officers suggested that the couple facilitate communication between the driver and them, they returned to find the driver had vanished.

Back at the traffic station, the couple explained their predicament to several officers, only to be told that the officer responsible for filing their report was unavailable. Hours passed with little progress, the post alleged.

Their primary concern was not the damage to their car, but the fact that a reckless driver remained on the road. Unfortunately, the police response left them feeling unheard; they were questioned about why they hadn't called emergency services despite the incident occurring directly outside a police station.

“They asked why we didn’t call 112, despite the incident happening right in front of a police station,” the man wrote in his post.

When asked if they had the lorry driver’s contact information, the couple admitted they did not, though they had managed to take a photo of the lorry. Unfortunately, when the traffic police checked the vehicle's registration, it yielded no results. The lorry bore a Maharashtra registration, but the driver was reportedly a local, they said.

“They asked if we had the lorry driver’s number, which we didn’t. I only managed to take a picture of the lorry. When the traffic police ran the number plate, it came up empty. No record of the vehicle at all. It was a Maharashtra registration lorry but the driver was a local,” the post said.

This incident highlights ongoing concerns about road safety and police effectiveness in handling such cases, leaving the couple with more questions than answers.