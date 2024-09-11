WATCH: Bengaluru road rage caught on camera, cab driver’s outburst goes viral

A shocking dashcam video from August 5 has captured yet another dramatic episode of road rage in Bengaluru, sending shockwaves across social media and fuelling concerns about rising instances of aggressive driving in the city. This incident highlights a disturbing rise in road rage incidents in Bengaluru, following another fatal altercation involving a biker last month.(X)

The footage, shared widely on X, shows a tense confrontation near Kadugodi, where a cab driver’s fury escalates after an overtaking manoeuvre. The video reveals the cab driver aggressively approaching the victim’s car, attempting to wrench open the door while hurling insults. The cab had earlier closely passed the victim’s vehicle, leading the driver to suspect a minor scrape.

In a bid to defuse the situation, the motorist inside the car used pepper spray on the enraged cab driver. However, this action proved ineffective as the cabbie retrieved a plier from his vehicle and began smashing the victim’s car.

The Bengaluru City police have since responded to the viral footage by instructing the Kadugodi police station to look into the incident. A police spokesperson from Kadugodi noted that the victim has yet to file an official report.

“When I got home, I checked the car where I initially thought we had collided. There wasn’t a single scratch. The dents on his car seemed pre-existing, and I now suspect he was trying to blame me for them. An older man at the scene kept scolding me instead of stopping the driver from vandalizing my car. I stayed in my car, scared for my life, but I insisted on resolving the matter at the police station,” a social media post detailed.

"I’ve since repaired the damage to my car, but I’m still traumatized. I've heard stories of people being followed and beaten after such incidents, so I’m terrified to report it. I’m attaching dashcam footage of the entire encounter and would really appreciate any help or guidance,” it added.

This incident follows another tragic road rage event last month in Vidyaranyapura, where a biker was killed after a car rammed into his bike following a heated altercation. Viral CCTV footage revealed the car chasing the bike at high speed before the collision, resulting in the biker’s death from severe injuries.

Recent months have seen a troubling rise in road rage incidents in Bengaluru. Another viral video showed a bouncer attacking a couple’s car on Sarjapur Road recently, shattering the window and causing a scene, further highlighting the escalating aggression on Bengaluru’s roads.