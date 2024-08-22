In another road rage incident in Bengaluru, a biker was killed after he was chased by a car, which rammed into his bike on Wednesday night. The incident happened at Vidyaranyapura area and Bengaluru police arrested two people in connection with the case. Bengaluru biker killed in another road rage incident, frequent incidents cause concern among city commuters

According to reports, a minor clash erupted between the biker and car driver after both vehicles collided while in traffic. The argument escalated and it reportedly led to a road rage where the car chased down the bike and hit it from behind later. The biker succumbed to severe injuries and an FIR has already been lodged.

CCTV footage that went viral on social media showed the car chasing down the bike at high speed at night.

There has been an increase in road rage incidents in Bengaluru in recent times. The police have already warned commuters to file FIRs if they are involved in road rage incidents and advised them to dial 112 in an emergency.

Recently, a scary road rage incident went viral on social media where a bouncer attacked a couple’s car. He shattered the window of the car and created a ruckus at Sarjapur road and visuals went viral on social media. However, Bellandur police arrested the bouncer who attacked the car.

Meanwhile, the people are requesting police take stricter measures and implement more patrolling to avoid such incidents. Bengaluru police also said that any road rage incident, causing trouble for commuters will not be tolerated. In an X post, Bengaluru police said, “Glass shattered, but so are his chances of roaming free—Road rage ends in handcuffs.”