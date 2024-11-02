Kannada labelling on all Karnataka-made products soon: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

On the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava Day, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that the state government would take steps to ensure Kannada language labels on products manufactured in Karnataka, The Indian Express reported. Chief minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI)

According to the report, the chief minister expressed a commitment to adding Kannada labeling on both private and government sector products. This move is part of a larger push to promote the Kannada language across the state.

Speaking at an event honoring the 69 recipients of this year’s Rajyotsava awards, Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of creating an environment that encourages the daily use and learning of Kannada.

"We will create an atmosphere of Kannada in Karnataka where people learn the language and use it on a daily basis. This will be the honour that we accord to the language,” he said according to The Indian Express. He highlighted that non-Kannada speakers should also learn the language to strengthen its role in Karnataka’s growth.

Siddaramaiah also announced plans to establish a Kannada museum at the historic Mysuru district commissioner’s office, known as Attara Kacheri. The old office, no longer in use, will be converted into a museum dedicated to showcasing Kannada’s cultural heritage.

"Language of life"

In addition to this, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister on Friday stated that the goal is to make Kannada the "language of life" while speaking at the 69th Kannada Rajyotsava celebration at Kanteerava Stadium.

Shivakumar said, "Our aim is to make Kannada a language of life. All of us need to show our respect to our motherland by hoisting the flag of the land high."

He then noted that it has been 50 years since the state was named Karnataka, emphasizing, "We believe that our land is heaven, our language is divine, and the waters of Tunge, Bhadra, Cauvery, and Krishna are sacred." He extended his greetings for Kannada Rajyotsava to everyone in the state, both personally and on behalf of the state government.

