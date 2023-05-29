Karnataka cabinet: Siddaramaiah keeps finance, home goes to Parameshwara. DKS gets this

Almost a week later Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were sworn in as chief minister and deputy CM of Karnataka, the process of portfolio allocation to the ministers has come to an end. The Congress party on Monday released the final list of ministers and their portfolios in the new government of Karnataka. The Karnataka government led by CM Siddaramaiah on Saturday expanded the state cabinet by inducting 24 more legislators (PTI)

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will handle finance, cabinet affairs, department of personnel and administrative reforms, intelligence, information, IT and BT, infrastructure development and unallocated portfolios.

Whereas deputy CM DK Shivakumar got major and medium irrigation, Bengaluru city development including Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). G Parameshwara will be Karnataka’s home minister but intelligence unit will be handled by CM Siddaramaiah.

Here is the list of ministers and their portfolios

HK Patil: Law and parliamentary affairs, legislation, tourism

BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan: Housing, wakf, and minority welfare

Krishna Byregowda: Revenue (excluding Muzrai)

Dinesh Gundurao: Health and family welfare

N Chaluvarayaswamy: Agriculture

MB Patil: Large and medium infrastructure

Ramalinga Reddy – Transport and Muzrai

KJ George – Energy

Byrati Suresh – Urban development and town planning (Excluding BDA)

Santosh S Lad – Labour

Priyank Kharge – Rural development and Panchayatraj

Sharanabasappa Darshanapur: Small scale industries, public sector industries

KH Muniyappa: Food & civil supplies, consumer affairs

Satish Jarkiholi: Public works

K Venkatesh: Animal husbandry & sericulture

HC Mahadevappa: Social welfare

SS Mallikarjun: Mines & geology, horticulture

Tangadagi Shivaraj Sangappa: Backward class, Kannada and culture.

Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil: Medical education and skill development

Eshwar Khandre: Forest, ecology, and environment

KN Rajanna: Co-operation excluding agriculture marketing.

Shivanand Patil: Textiles, sugarcane development & directorate of sugar, agricultural marketing from co-operation department

Timmapur Ramappa Balappa: Excise

Mankal Vaidya: Fisheries & ports, inland transport

Laxmi R Hebbalkar: women & child development, disabled & senior citizens empowerment

Rahim Khan: Municipal administration, Haj

D Sudhakar: Planning & statistics

NS Boseraju: Minor irrigation, science and technology

Madhu Bangarappa: Primary and secondary education

Dr MC Sudhakar: Higher education

B Nagendra: Youth services, sports and ST welfare.

On Saturday, a total of 24 ministers took an oath at Bengaluru’s Raj Bhavan. Along with CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar, eight other ministers took oath on May 20.