Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka govt formation LIVE Updates: Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar together arrive at Kharge's residence in Delhi
Live

Karnataka govt formation LIVE Updates: Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar together arrive at Kharge's residence in Delhi

bengaluru news
Updated on May 18, 2023 12:09 PM IST

Siddaramaiah has been named as the next chief minister of Karnataka while DK Shivakumar will be his deputy. Follow for latest updates.

The duo made an appearance together at Kharge's residence for the first time after it emerged that Siddaramaiah would be named Karnataka CM.
The duo made an appearance together at Kharge's residence for the first time after it emerged that Siddaramaiah would be named Karnataka CM.
ByYamini C S
OPEN APP

Karnataka govt formation LIVE Updates: After a four-day wait, the Congress party is yet to make an official announcement on the new Karnataka chief minister, even as preparations are on in Bengaluru's Kanteerava stadium for the swearing-in ceremony. 

It became known that the top chief ministerial contenders - Siddaramaiah, a former CM and leader of opposition, and DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress chief - came to an agreement with the former set to get the state’s top elected post while the latter will be his deputy and remain the state party chief.

Reports said the grand old party has decided on a rotational tenure of two-and-a-half years each for both the leaders, however, there is no confirmation on this. The party's national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, is expected to make a final and official announcement in Bengaluru, after which the swearing-in of the new CM will be held, on May 20.

Kharge is said to have come to the decision after hectic meetings for the past three days with the party's high command - Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, the two contenders, leaders from Karnataka, the Congress central observers and newly-elected MLAs, among others.

The Congress party emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka after witnessed a big win in the May 10 assembly election, securing 135 seats and giving the state a decisive mandate. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) meanwhile won 66 seats, and regional party, the Janata Dal (Secular), managed to get 19 seats. Follow our liveblog for the latest updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 18, 2023 12:08 PM IST

    ‘Siddaramaiah CM, DKS sole Deputy CM’: announces KC Venugopal

    Congress leader KC Venugopal on Thursday addressed the media at the AICC headquarters and said, “Siddaramaiah will be the chief minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar will be the only one deputy CM in Karnataka. He will continue as KPCC president till parliament election is over.”

  • May 18, 2023 11:50 AM IST

    Siddaramaiah, DKS have breakfast meet at Venugopal's residence

    Karnataka Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar along with the party's state in-charge Randeep Surjewala held a breakfast meeting with the party's general secretary-organisation KC Venugopal earlier today. “Had a warm breakfast meeting with AICC General Secretary In-Charge Randeep Singh Surjewala ji, along with KPCC President Shri DK Shivakumar ji and Shri Siddaramaiah ji, the dynamic duo that won the hearts of Karnataka!” Venugopal tweeted.

  • May 18, 2023 11:41 AM IST

    Will implement 5 guarantees promised to 6.5 Cr Kannadigas, tweets Kharge

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday tweeted a photo of himself along with Karnataka's two prominent leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar - slated to become CM and deputy CM, respectively - at his residence and said, “Team Congress is committed to usher progress, welfare and social justice for the people of Karnataka. We will implement the 5 guarantees promised to 6.5 Cr Kannadigas.”

  • May 18, 2023 11:30 AM IST

    ‘The winning team’: Siddaramaiah, DKS pose together at Kharge's residence

    Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were seen together at Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi on Thursday for the first time since it emerged that the former would be named Karnataka CM and the latter would be his deputy. The duo, who was all smiles, posed for a photo along with Kharge, which party leader Randeep Surjewala shared online.

  • May 18, 2023 11:22 AM IST

    Cong meet at KC Venugopal's residence concludes in Delhi

    Congress meet with Karnataka leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar at party General Secretary-Organisation KC Venugopal's residence concluded in Delhi a few mins ago. Other senior leaders including Dinesh Gundu Rao attended.

  • May 18, 2023 11:11 AM IST

    Swearing-in ceremony to see full attendance from Gandhi family

    The swearing-in ceremony for the new Karnataka CM will see full attendance from the opposition, as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to invite several leaders.

    Rahul Gandhi, Rai Bareli MP Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior party leaders are expected to attend the event on Saturday in Bengaluru. (ANI)

  • May 18, 2023 11:02 AM IST

    Celebrations break out at Siddaramaiah's native village

    The residents of Siddaramanahundi, the native village of Siddaramaiah were in full celebration mode as they set off crackers, raised slogans and distributed sweets. His brother Sidde Gowda, confident that Siddaramaiah will be chosen for the top post, told reporters, “There's a guarantee that Siddaramaiah will become Chief Minister. He has done good for the people. He introduced 'Anna Bhagya' scheme giving free rice to the poor people.”

  • May 18, 2023 10:52 AM IST

    'I'm going to rest…': DK Shivakumar

    On being asked about the high command's decision, 61-year-old Vokkaliga leader DK Shivakumar said on Wednesday, “There is nothing to tell...we have left it to the high command...High command will take the call. I'm going for rest." 

    HT had reported on Wednesday that Shivakumar had been offered six other portfolios apart from the deputy chief minister post. It is not yet clear which portfolios will be handed to him.

  • May 18, 2023 10:40 AM IST

    Vested interests of individuals clearly visible, says former CM Sadananda Gowda

    Former Karnataka CM Sadananda Gowda on Thursday said both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar had “vested interestd”. "What happened in Rajasthan, same thing will happen here (in Karnataka). The vested interests of individuals - Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar - are clearly visible. It is quite unwarranted in democratic setup," he said.

  • May 18, 2023 10:30 AM IST

    Let AICC make announcement, says G Parameshwara

    Congress leader and former Deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara, who was being seen as a third contender for the Karnataka CM post on Thursday said, “Let AICC officially make an announcement about whom to give which position, and then the rest of the things will follow.” (ANI)

  • May 18, 2023 10:17 AM IST

    Siddaramaiah, DKS at KC Venugopal's residence this morning

    Both senior leaders of the Congress Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar on Thursday morning left for party leader KC Venugopal's residence in Delhi. DK Shivakumar was seen arriving at leader's home, where he confirmed that a decision has been taken by the high command. "The party high command has taken a decision," he said. Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao is also set to meet leaders at Venugopal's residence.

  • May 18, 2023 10:09 AM IST

    I agreed in the larger interest of the party, says DK Shivakumar

    Karnataka's new deputy CM, DK Shivakumar said he agreed to a compromise in the larger interest of the party. “We have a commitment before the people of Karnataka. Parliament elections are ahead. So, I have to bow to the AICC president and the Gandhi family. In the larger interest of the party (I have agreed to the formula) and why not, because sometimes the ice should break. Ultimately, there is a responsibility towards what we have a commitment to the people of Karnataka and we have to deliver,” he said.

  • May 18, 2023 10:00 AM IST

    Not fully happy, says DK Shivakumar's brother on Karnataka CM decision

    Congress MP and DK Shivakumar's brother, DK Suresh on Thursday said he is “not fully happy” with the party high command's decision to select Siddaramaiah as the next CM of Karnataka. “I am not fully happy but in the interest of Karnataka we wanted to fulfil our commitment...That is why DK Shivakumar had to accept. In future we will see, there is a long way to go. ...I wish it (CM post for DK Shivakumar) but it didn't happen, we will wait and see,” he said. (ANI) 

  • May 18, 2023 09:48 AM IST

    Cong leader Dinesh Gundu Rao leaves from KC Venugopal's residence

    As Congress leaders shuffled in and out of meetings ahead of the party's official announcement on the next Karnataka CM, former Karnataka Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao was seen leaving from AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal's residence in Delhi.

  • May 18, 2023 09:37 AM IST

    Kharge to invite opposition to swearing-in ceremony

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to invite opposition leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka CM and deputy CM. Other senior Congress leaders including the Gandhis, will attend the event in Bengaluru, news agency ANI reported.

  • May 18, 2023 09:24 AM IST

    DKS calls for Congress Legislature Party meeting this evening

    Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar has called for a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Thursday evening as it became clear that he will be given the deputy CM post. The KPCC chief wrote to all the legislators, asking them to attend the meeting of newly-elected MLAs, MLCs and MPs at the Indira Gandhi Bhavan on Queen's Road in Bengaluru at 7 pm today.

  • May 18, 2023 09:18 AM IST

    Bengaluru decked up for swearing in ceremony on Saturday

    Bengaluru city was decked up for the swearing in ceremony of the new chief minister, scheduled on Saturday, with banners of both incoming CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar put up outside their respective residences. 

  • May 18, 2023 09:11 AM IST

    No clarity on rotational tenure of 2.5 years each

    Even as reports indicated that the grand old party has decided on a rotational tenure of two-and-a-half years each for both the leaders, there is no confirmation on this yet. A discussion on the issue may have been deferred till after the 2024 national polls, sources told Hindustan Times.

    Read the full story here.

  • May 18, 2023 09:03 AM IST

    Siddaramaiah's supporters burst crackers, pour milk on his posters in celebration

    Siddaramaiah's supporters celebrated the news of his selection as the next Karnataka CM by putting up banners, pouring milk on his posters, bursting firecrackers and raising slogans outside his residence in Bengaluru, while heavy security was deployed to avoid untoward incidents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka karnataka assembly election karnataka election politics assembly elections elections siddaramaiah dk shivakumar mallikarjun kharge congress bengaluru + 9 more

Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar together arrive at Kharge's residence | LIVE Updates

bengaluru news
Updated on May 18, 2023 12:09 PM IST

Siddaramaiah has been named as the next chief minister of Karnataka while DK Shivakumar will be his deputy. Follow for latest updates.

The duo made an appearance together at Kharge's residence for the first time after it emerged that Siddaramaiah would be named Karnataka CM.
ByYamini C S

A city afloat on hope

bengaluru news
Published on May 17, 2023 09:52 PM IST

A Bengaluru resident pens a Dear Santa letter to the future chief minister of Karnataka

When you can’t remove Cubbon Park out of our best songs, how can you remove lovers out of Cubbon Park? (AFP)
ByVijeta Kumar

Dakshina Kannada police accused of torturing youths held over defamatory banner

bengaluru news
Published on May 17, 2023 08:42 PM IST

Police, who allegedly bowed to pressure from BJP state chief and other influential people, have tortured the accused.

The accused were arrested following complaints lodged by the BJP and local municipal council. (PTI)
PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Bengaluru traffic story: Man books Uber auto, ride is 24 km, 71 mins away

bengaluru news
Published on May 17, 2023 05:22 PM IST

A man booked an Uber auto in Bengaluru to find that the driver was 24 kilometres away, with a wait-time of 71 minutes, which left Twitter in splits.

Bengaluru witnesses debates on cab availability and mobility around the city often.(REUTERS)
ByYamini C S

Siddaramaiah's supporters celebrate in his native village and Bengaluru

bengaluru news
Published on May 17, 2023 04:44 PM IST

People held celebrations in Siddaramaiah's native village and outside his Bengaluru residence amid reports that claimed his name was finalised for the CM post.

Supporters of Siddaramaiah also poured milk over his posters.(ANI)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Siddaramaiah forced Congress MLAs to resign in 2019: BJP’s K Sudhakar

bengaluru news
Updated on May 17, 2023 02:57 PM IST

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, the main claimaints to the CM post, have been holding meetings with top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi

BJP MLA K Sudhakar (Twitter/@mla_sudhakar)
ByHT Correspondent

Consultations are still on, says Cong MP Syed Naseer over Karnataka CM issue

bengaluru news
Published on May 17, 2023 10:08 AM IST

Amid deliberations on the selection of Karnataka's next CM, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain said that consultations are still on at the national level.

Hussain was leaving from the party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in the national capital after a meeting on Tuesday night.
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar his deputy | Highlights

bengaluru news
Updated on May 18, 2023 10:56 AM IST

The oath-taking ceremony of the next CM and deputy CM of Karnataka will be held in Bengaluru on May 20, claims report.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk, Yamini C S

Claimants for CM, DyCM grow across communities

bengaluru news
Updated on May 17, 2023 01:13 AM IST

Amid the race for the chief minister’s post, major community voters in Karnataka demand CM/DyCM posts for the leaders of their choice.

Amid the race for CM post, communities demand posts for leaders of their choice (PTI)
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru

Ex-BJP MLA issues veiled threats towards Muslim community

bengaluru news
Updated on May 17, 2023 01:12 AM IST

A former BJP MLA on Monday issued a veiled threat directed towards the Muslim community, after his defeat in the Karnataka assembly polls.

Ex-BJP MLA issues veiled threat directed towards the Muslim community (ANI)
ByPriyanka Rudurappa, Bengaluru

K'taka CM race: G Parameshwara joins Shivakumar, Siddarmaiah in race. Who is he

bengaluru news
Updated on May 17, 2023 10:53 AM IST

The former state Congress President said, the high command is aware of his service to the party, and he doesn't feel the need to lobby for the post.

Congress leader G Parameshwara in Bengaluru, Karnataka.(AP File Photo)
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

DK Shivakumar threatens to sue those who speculate his resignation

bengaluru news
Updated on May 16, 2023 04:36 PM IST

The CM race between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah is likely to end today as the high command is expected to declare Karnataka’s next CM later this evening.

DK Shivakumar. (PTI)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka's Chitradurga villagers refuse to pay electricity bill. Here is why

bengaluru news
Published on May 16, 2023 01:19 PM IST

In a viral video, villagers were seen getting into an argument with the meter readers, asking them why they are coming to take the electricity charges.

Karnataka's Chitradurga villagers refuse to pay electricity bill.
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka CM Race highlights: Kharge's meet with Siddaramaiah and DKS over

bengaluru news
Updated on May 17, 2023 04:55 AM IST

After a massive win in Karnataka, the Congress party is yet to decide its chief ministerial face and the decision is likely to be made today.

Siddaramaiah's meeting with Kharge begins
ByYamini C S, Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Party will stand up to pledge made to 6.5 crore Kannadigas, says Surjewala

bengaluru news
Published on May 16, 2023 08:03 AM IST

Surjewala also said the party President Mallikarjun Kharge will hold deliberations with state and central leaders to take a call on the next Karnataka CM.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala with party leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. (ANI)
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out