Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka CM slams Cong for seeking exit of health min over patients’ deaths at VIMS

Karnataka CM slams Cong for seeking exit of health min over patients’ deaths at VIMS

bengaluru news
Published on Sep 18, 2022 05:44 PM IST

Bommai said the Congress has developed a tendency to politicise every issue and recalled an event when doctors went on a five-day strike leading to many fatalities.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday dismissed the Opposition’s demand for resignation of health minister K Sudhakar over the deaths at Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS).

Two patients undergoing treatment at the state-run medical college allegedly died following a power cut at the hospital.

Bommai said the Congress has developed a tendency to politicise every issue and recalled an event when doctors went on a five-day strike leading to many fatalities.

“In the past when the Congress government tabled the Karnataka Private Hospitals Bill, the doctors went on a five-day strike resulting in the death of 80 people. Did the Congress government take moral responsibility? Did anyone resign at the time? Did the then health minister resign? The Congress tends to politicise every issue,” the Chief Minister charged.

Also Read | Karnataka govt moots wide-ranging measures to promote Kannada in new bill

In the VIMS incident, a patient named Maula Hussein (35), who was suffering from kidney-related ailments, and another person Chettemma (30), a victim of snake bite, died on Wednesday due to alleged power failure. According to reports, a power generator at the medical college was defunct that worsened the crisis.

CM Basavaraj Bommai earlier announced a compensation of five lakh to the kin of the deceased. “The government has decided to give a compensation of five lakh to the families of the victims of Ballari incident.”

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

Topics
karnataka. basavaraj bommai
karnataka. basavaraj bommai

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out