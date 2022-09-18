Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Kerala CM meets Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru amid discussions over Silver Line

Kerala CM meets Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru amid discussions over Silver Line

bengaluru news
Published on Sep 18, 2022 11:57 AM IST

The meeting was scheduled for the discussion on extending the Silver Line railway project to Karnataka.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai also felicitated his counterpart chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai also felicitated his counterpart chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on Sunday. The meeting was scheduled for the discussion on extending the Silver Line railway project to Karnataka.

The Kerala government has been suggesting the southern zone council at Kovalam to extend the semi high speed rail to Mangaluru of Karnataka and it has already submitted a detailed report to the Karnataka government. The decision of the Karnataka government is going to play a key role in getting this project an approval from the central government. The development of the Nilambur-Nanjangud railway stretch and Thalassery-Mysore highway across the two states was also scheduled to be discussed in this crucial meeting.

The project, however, had triggered huge protests in Kerala over environmental concerns.

Meanwhile, recently Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has also urged the central government to clear a high-speed rail corridor connecting locations in the state to cities outside the Tamil Nadu border.

According to news agency ANI, Vijayan and Bommai also discussed matters linked to mutual interest of the two states that share the border. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai also felicitated his counterpart chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. After the meeting, Pinarayi Vijayan will attend a CPM event in Bagepally area of Karnataka, which is located around 100 kilometers from the state’s capital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka kerala + 1 more
bengaluru karnataka kerala

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out