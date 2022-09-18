Kerala CM meets Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru amid discussions over Silver Line

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on Sunday. The meeting was scheduled for the discussion on extending the Silver Line railway project to Karnataka.

The Kerala government has been suggesting the southern zone council at Kovalam to extend the semi high speed rail to Mangaluru of Karnataka and it has already submitted a detailed report to the Karnataka government. The decision of the Karnataka government is going to play a key role in getting this project an approval from the central government. The development of the Nilambur-Nanjangud railway stretch and Thalassery-Mysore highway across the two states was also scheduled to be discussed in this crucial meeting.

The project, however, had triggered huge protests in Kerala over environmental concerns.

Meanwhile, recently Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has also urged the central government to clear a high-speed rail corridor connecting locations in the state to cities outside the Tamil Nadu border.

According to news agency ANI, Vijayan and Bommai also discussed matters linked to mutual interest of the two states that share the border. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai also felicitated his counterpart chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. After the meeting, Pinarayi Vijayan will attend a CPM event in Bagepally area of Karnataka, which is located around 100 kilometers from the state’s capital.