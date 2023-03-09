Karnataka Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the Delhi office, in connection with a money laundering case. Karnataka Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed appears before ED

Last year, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had conducted searches at five places belonging to the Congress MLA on the basis of an ED report on the disproportionate assets case against him.

According to ACB, the raids were conducted at five locations including the residence of the Chamaranpet constituency MLA at Bengaluru Cantonment, a flat at silver Oak Apartment, a guest house at Sadashiva Nagar, GK Associates office at Banashankari and National Travels office in Kalasipalya.

Khan is a former minister and close aide of former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

His house was also raided earlier by ED in connection with a disproportionate assets case and IMA case.

In the IMA scam 40,000 investors were allegedly duped by the company founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan.

Zameer has allegedly received illegal favours and transactions from Mansoor.

The scam came to light in June 2019 after the prime accused, Mansoor, fled the country, leaving behind an audio message, in which he threatened to commit suicide due to alleged "harassment" by some politicians and goons.