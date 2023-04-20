Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Bigwigs including CM Bommai, Siddaramaiah file their papers

As the assembly election in Karnataka approaches fast, several leaders are rushing to file their nominations and ramp up campaigns. Bigwigs including CM Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and ex-CM Jagadish Shettar filed their nominations on Wednesday.

The last date for filing nominations is today (April 20), while the last date to withdraw the nominations is April 24. The ruling BJP and Congress have released their full list of candidates, however regional party the JD(S) is yet to announce candidates for 82 seats.

Parties are also in the midst of releasing lists of campaigners, with the Congress party naming its Hubli-Dharwad Central candidate Jagadish Shettar, who joined the party this week after quitting the BJP, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, in its list of 40 star campaigners for the May 10 elections.