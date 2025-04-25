Karnataka Governor clears Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill to split BBMP

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on April 24 granted his assent to the landmark Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, 2024. The legislation, aimed at restructuring the city’s civic administration, proposes the division of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into multiple, smaller municipal corporations, Deccan Herald reported. The approval comes after an earlier round of scrutiny.(ANI/Twitter)

The approval comes after an earlier round of scrutiny, during which the Governor had returned the bill to the state government, seeking clarifications despite it being passed by both houses of the legislature.

What is the Bill all about?

The Bill envisions a decentralised, participatory urban governance model for the Greater Bengaluru Area. At its core is the formation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority, a supervisory body to coordinate development and ensure coherence across planning efforts. In addition, the legislation allows for the creation of up to ten independent City Corporations, intended to improve administrative efficiency and bring civic services closer to the people.

A key component of the Bill is the empowerment of Ward Committees, positioning them as the foundational units of local governance. These committees are expected to enhance community participation, strengthen political accountability, and ensure more responsive decision-making.

The Bill also seeks to streamline the roles of various public service agencies in Bengaluru, aiming for a more inclusive, transparent, and accountable governance structure to tackle the city’s complex urban challenges.

Civic groups have begun responding to the development. Whitefield Rising (WR), a well-known citizen collective, welcomed the bill and its emphasis on decentralisation. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), WR said dismantling the BBMP and creating smaller, focused City Corporations could significantly improve governance, particularly in fast-developing zones like Mahadevapura. The group also stressed the need for careful implementation and further reforms to ensure that the intent of the legislation translates into meaningful change on the ground.

As Bengaluru continues to grapple with rapid urbanisation, the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill is being viewed as a potentially transformative step toward better civic management and more empowered local communities.

