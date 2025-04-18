Prominent Bengaluru civic group backs Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, calls it ‘step in the right direction’

Amid rising debates about the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill (GBGB), Whitefield Rising (WR), a prominent civic group in the city, has welcomed the initiative as a step in the right direction, while also urging crucial improvements to ensure effective local governance. Whitefield Rising said that while the Bill aligns with the spirit of the 74th Constitutional Amendment.(Pexels)

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), WR said the proposed changes, especially the disbanding of the BBMP and decentralisation into smaller City Corporations, could pave the way for more responsive and accountable governance, particularly for high-growth zones like Mahadevapura.

Here are some key points highlighted by WR

1. Disbanding BBMP and decentralisation: The current BBMP structure is seen as dysfunctional. Smaller corporations (100–150 wards each) will help improve local services and infrastructure.

2. Local representation: Elected councillors and MLAs will be part of City Corporations, with a Mayor chosen from among councillors to represent the Corporation at the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

3. Financial autonomy: Corporations will retain local taxes, with state grants filling resource gaps, allowing high-revenue zones like Mahadevapura to directly fund their development.

4. Transparency: Mandatory audits and ward-level budgets will improve financial accountability.

5. Public Participation: Revamped ward committees (50% selected by lottery) and annual ward sabhas will enhance citizen engagement in governance.

6. Central Planning via BMPC: The proposed Bangalore Metropolitan Planning Committee will guide regional planning, though WR says its functions need more clarity.

7.Improved Coordination: The GBA, chaired by the Chief Minister, will ensure city-wide coordination while City Corporations handle local services.

8. Healthy Competition: Incentives and performance-based evaluation across City Corporations could drive better results.

What are the concerns raised by WR?

Despite its support, WR expressed concern over the use of outdated 2011 census data for ward delimitation, calling it unfit for fast-growing areas like Mahadevapura, where population has surged over 300 per cent in the last decade. They recommend using updated voter rolls, electricity connections, or statistical projections instead. The group also called for the State Election Commission, not the government, to oversee delimitation, and stressed the need for limiting veto powers, strengthening the functioning of the BMPC, and including bodies like the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) in the GBA for comprehensive and accountable governance.

WR said that while the Bill aligns with the spirit of the 74th Constitutional Amendment, its success hinges on the right implementation and refinements that can make governance truly local, effective, and equitable across Bengaluru.

Bill returned by governor

The controversial Bill was passed in the Legislative Assembly on March 10. However, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot returned the Bill to the government seeking clarifications after it was passed by both houses of the state legislature on March 26.

