Bengaluru woman helps local sugarcane vendor get noticed on Google Maps, wins praises online

A Bengaluru resident has won the internet's appreciation for helping a local sugarcane vendor in Banashankari gain visibility by listing her business on Google Maps. In a post that quickly gathered traction online, the woman shared her experience of visiting a sugarcane juice stall.(X/@reader_wanderer)

In a post that quickly gathered traction online, the woman shared her experience of visiting a sugarcane juice stall run by Latha, a friendly and hardworking woman known in her locality for her spotless hygiene and hospitality. Impressed by the cleanliness of the stall, with no flies around the glasses or machine, and Latha’s warmth, the user decided to show her appreciation in a unique way by putting the business on Google Maps.

Check out her post here:

“Please visit this sugarcane shop anytime you are in the area,” she wrote. “Run by the sweetest, most hospitable lady, Latha. Keeps the premises super clean… My way of thanking her was adding her business to Google Maps.”

How did X users react?

The post also noted that Latha grinds idli and dosa batter for small eateries and individuals, starting from 4 pm daily. Her juice shop remains open seven days a week, from 11 am to 9 pm.

Netizens were quick to respond with encouraging comments. “Adding her business to Google Maps. Best thing you could have done!” one user wrote. Another added, “Very thoughtful of you.” A few even expressed concern about the challenges small vendors face, with one saying, “My best wishes and also worried that babus and politicos do not demand bribes from them!”

Some users were curious if Latha's juice could be ordered online, asking, “Will she deliver via Swiggy?”

