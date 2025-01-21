Bengaluru man pays 1.2 crore for flat in Banashankari, finds out it's sold to several owners: Report

A Bengaluru man has accused three brothers running a real estate firm of duping multiple buyers by selling the same flats to different individuals using forged documents. The accusation involves six flats in a residential complex. (Representational Photo)(Unsplash)

According to Times of India, the accusation involves six flats in a residential complex, with one of the affected buyers, S Vidyasagar, filing an official complaint that has led to a police investigation.

Vidyasagar, a 53-year-old auditor and resident of RRBC Pratham apartment complex in Banashankari II Stage, purchased one of the 20 flats in March 2023 for ₹1.2 crore. After taking possession of the flat in October 2023, Vidyasagar sought a bank loan, only to discover that a sale agreement for the same flat had been executed in 2021, while construction was still underway, the TOI report added.

The FIR, based on Vidyasagar's complaint, identifies the suspects as Ranjit Sha and Mitesh Sha, directors of Rajarajeshware Builddcon Pvt Ltd, and their sibling Harish Sha, the company's authorized signatory. According to the auditor, the developers had sold six flats, including his, to one family, while simultaneously executing sale deeds for the same properties with different buyers.

Legal action

Vidyasagar took legal action, sending a notice to the developers, but after receiving no resolution, he and five other buyers, who had faced similar issues, decided to pursue a criminal complaint.

City’s Banashankari police have confirmed they received complaints from all six affected buyers and are in the process of collecting the necessary documents. An FIR has been registered based on Vidyasagar’s complaint.

