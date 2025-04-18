Karnataka leads justice delivery rankings, shows consistent performance: Report

Karnataka has emerged as the top performer in justice delivery among Indian states with a population exceeding 10 million, according to the India Justice Report 2025. The India Justice Report is a collaborative effort between several organizations.

The report released on April 15, evaluates states based on a ten-point scoring system that covers four key parameters: police, prisons, judiciary, and legal aid. Karnataka scored a composite 6.78 out of 10, securing the highest rank, followed by Andhra Pradesh (6.32), Telangana (6.15), Kerala (6.09), and Tamil Nadu (5.62). At the bottom of the rankings, West Bengal recorded a low score of 3.63.

The IJR divides states into two groups: large and mid-sized states with populations over 10 million, and smaller states with populations up to 10 million. Among the smaller states, Sikkim topped the rankings, while Goa was ranked the lowest.

Karnataka vs other states

Karnataka maintained consistently strong performance across all categories, holding its position at the top. In contrast, other states showed mixed results. Telangana, for instance, performed well in police services and legal aid but lagged in the judiciary ranking.

The 2025 report also highlights progress in specific areas, comparing current scores with those from the previous report published in 2022. Bihar showed the most significant improvement, scoring higher in 47 out of 68 indicators.

Odisha and Chhattisgarh also saw notable progress, improving on 41 indicators each. On the other hand, Telangana and Tamil Nadu showed minimal progress, with improvements in only 34 and 30 indicators, respectively.

