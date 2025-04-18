Menu Explore
Karnataka students forced to remove sacred thread before CET exam, sparks outrage: Report

ByHT News Desk
Apr 18, 2025 10:34 AM IST

The incident reportedly occurred on April 16 at Aadichunchanagiri Independent PU College in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

An incident involving the alleged forced removal of the Janivara, a sacred thread traditionally worn by Brahmins, from two students at a CET exam centre in Karnataka has stirred anger within the community.

According to the community, security personnel stationed at the venue asked three second PU students to remove their Janivara.
According to the community, security personnel stationed at the venue asked three second PU students to remove their Janivara.

According to a report by Deccan Herald, the incident reportedly occurred on April 16 at Aadichunchanagiri Independent PU College in Shivamogga, one of the designated centres for the Common Entrance Test (CET).

According to members of the Brahmin community, security personnel stationed at the venue asked three second PU students to remove their Janivara before entering the exam hall, the report added.

(Also Read: Special cabinet on caste census in Karnataka ends without any major decision)

As per the publication, former MLA K B Prasanna Kumar, who led a delegation of community leaders to meet Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde on Thursday, said that one student who resisted was eventually allowed to enter without removing the thread. However, the two others who complied were allegedly forced to discard their Janivara, which was then thrown into a dustbin by the staff, the report added.

(Also Read: Karnataka HC raps state government over protest against Waqf Act amid pending Supreme Court case)

The community also alleged that students were asked to remove Kashi Dara, a sacred wrist thread, as part of the security check.

In response to the complaint, DC Gurudatta Hegde assured the delegation that the matter would be investigated. He stated that while security protocols during exams do require students to remove electronic devices such as Bluetooth gadgets, no instructions were issued to force the removal of religious symbols like the Janivara, the report further added.

Reactions on X

The incident has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, where users questioned the rationale behind the move.

“Why should a Janivara be removed for CET?” asked one user, pointing out that the sacred thread, like the Sikh turban or Kirpan, holds religious significance and is a marker of Hindu identity.

Others wondered how the thread, typically worn beneath a shirt and not visible externally, even came to the attention of the security staff. “It’s not even visible, did they single him out because he’s a Brahmin?” a user questioned.

(Also Read: Special summer trains announced between SMVT Bengaluru and Mangaluru junction)

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnataka students forced to remove sacred thread before CET exam, sparks outrage: Report
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 18, 2025
