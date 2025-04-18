Menu Explore
Karnataka HC raps state government over protest against Waqf Act amid pending Supreme Court case

PTI | | Posted by Anagha Deshpande
Apr 18, 2025 08:37 AM IST

The Karnataka High Court directed the government to ensure public roads are not obstructed by such events.

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday criticised the state government for permitting a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act while the matter is still under consideration by the Supreme Court.

Justice M Nagaprasanna observed that allowing such a demonstration was inappropriate given the ongoing proceedings before the apex court.(HT_PRINT)
Justice M Nagaprasanna observed that allowing such a demonstration was inappropriate given the ongoing proceedings before the apex court.(HT_PRINT)

Justice M Nagaprasanna observed that allowing such a demonstration was inappropriate given the ongoing proceedings before the apex court.

"The state shall bear in mind that the matter is seized by the apex court qua the amendment to the Waqf Act, and a protest of this kind should not be permitted," the judge stated.

The court directed the government to ensure public roads are not obstructed by such events and emphasised that protests must be held only at designated locations and with official approval.

(Also Read: Special cabinet on caste census in Karnataka ends without any major decision)

"If there is no permission, there is no protest," the court asserted.

These observations came during the hearing of a petition filed by Rajesh A, a resident of Mangaluru.

The plea challenged a communication issued by the city’s Police Commissioner, directing both private bus operators and the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation not to operate services along a section of National Highway 73 from noon to 9 PM on Friday, due to a protest against the Waqf Act amendment.

(Also Read: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM DK Shivakumar join Congress protest in Bengaluru over rising prices)

According to the petitioner, the advisory caused undue disruption to public transport. Advocates Hemanth R Rao and Leelesh Krishna represented him.

In response, the state government told the court that the initial communication had been revised and normal traffic flow would be maintained.

However, authorities advised that heavy and medium commercial vehicles take alternative routes as a precaution.

The matter will be heard again on April 23.

(Also Read: Bengaluru civic body truck driver, thrashed after boy’s death, dies in hospital weeks later: Report)

