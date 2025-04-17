Special summer trains announced between SMVT Bengaluru and Mangaluru junction

To manage the surge in passenger traffic during the summer holidays, South Western Railway has announced the operation of special trains between SMVT Bengaluru and Mangaluru Junction. Special trains announced between Bengaluru and Mangaluru to cater summer rush. (HT Photo)

Also Read - Bengaluru auto driver killed in metro mishap was saving up for daughter’s wedding: Report

The SMVT Bengaluru–Mangaluru Junction Summer Special Express (Train No. 06579) will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 11:55 p.m. on April 17, arriving at Mangaluru Junction at 4:00 p.m. on April 18. The return service, Train No. 06580, will leave Mangaluru Junction at 2:10 p.m. on April 20 and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 7:30 a.m. the following day.

These summer special trains are equipped to accommodate a wide range of passengers with the following composition: 1 First AC coach, 2 AC two-tier coaches, 4 AC three-tier coaches, 7 sleeper class coaches, 4 general second-class coaches, and 2 luggage-cum-brake vans with facilities for differently-abled passengers. As Mangaluru is also a key tourist destination in Karnataka, people from Bengaluru are expected to visit the coastal city during the summer holidays.

Also Read - Bengaluru women throng KSIC outlets for Mysore silk sarees; video goes viral. Watch

Vande Bharat sleeper for Mangaluru

In another key development, Minister of State for Railways, V. Somanna, announced on Saturday that Mangaluru will soon receive a Vande Bharat Sleeper rake, once the new sets are rolled out from production. This initiative aims to enhance overnight travel comfort for long-distance passengers.

Also Read - Bengaluru auto driver crushed to death after metro girder falls from trailer on airport road

Separately, the newly introduced Vande Bharat Express between Mangaluru and Madgaon marks a milestone for Karnataka. Although the train does not pass through any part of the state, it is the first semi high-speed service linked to Karnataka that caters to two major coastal destinations. The train is expected to significantly boost tourism and economic activity across coastal Karnataka and Goa.