Bengaluru women throng KSIC outlets for Mysore silk sarees; video goes viral. Watch

A video of women queuing up outside a Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) outlet in Bengaluru has gone viral, offering a glimpse into the skyrocketing demand for Mysore silk sarees. A crowd of women can be seen standing patiently outside a KSIC showroom.(Instagram/Triveni Gowda)

In the video, shared widely on social media platforms, a crowd of women can be seen standing patiently outside a KSIC showroom while the shutters are still down.

Some reportedly arrived as early as 3 am to secure a spot in line, highlighting the frenzy these sarees generate during new stock arrivals or special sales.

According to a Deccan Herald report, KSIC dealers say the demand for Mysore silk sarees has grown exponentially over the last three years. Outlets in the city receive limited stocks every week, which are sold out in a matter of hours. This surge in popularity has led many to question why production hasn’t been scaled up to meet growing demand.

How did X users react to the video?

Reacting to the video, one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “I live in Mysuru, just a few kilometres away from the KSIC factory. Whenever they put on a seconds sale, it is damn crazy… Drives me nuts… People stand in the queue from 3 am.”

Another user asked, “Why can’t they boost the manufacturing process and open new outlets when there is so much demand?”

Mysore silk sarees are one of India’s most iconic handloom products, known for their fine texture, natural sheen, and durability. Made from pure mulberry silk and zari (gold thread), these sarees are manufactured exclusively at the KSIC factory in Mysuru, which has been operating since 1912.

Originally started to meet the clothing requirements of the royal family of Mysore, KSIC was later established as a government enterprise to bring this royal weave to the public.

