Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
‘Indiranagar landlords to PG kingpins’: Bengaluru resident ranks top career options in city, internet users agree

Anagha Deshpande
Apr 17, 2025 11:45 AM IST

The social media post immediately struck a chord with Bengaluru residents, who responded with a flurry of witty additions.

A Bengaluru resident’s tongue-in-cheek post has gone viral for listing the city’s most “lucrative” careers, not in the traditional corporate sense, but in terms of street-smart ROI. That’s Return on Indianness, as one user cleverly clarified.

The list shared by a X user, ranked by ROI, includes some classic Bengaluru characters like landlords and PG owners.
The list shared by a X user, ranked by ROI, includes some classic Bengaluru characters like landlords and PG owners.

The list shared by a X user, ranked by ROI, includes some classic Bengaluru characters, the Indiranagar landlord, Koramangala broker, painter who vanishes after completing 70 per cent of the work, PG kingpin who fits six beds into a single room, coworking space owner, builder with 12 projects all “under construction,” and the ever-elusive yellow water tank CEO.

Check out the viral post here:

The post immediately struck a chord with Bengaluru residents, who responded with a flurry of witty additions.

One user nominated the road construction contractor, citing the city’s perpetually dug-up roads. Others added, the chaiwala outside IT parks with “an MBA in pricing,” the Zomato delivery bhaiya who “reaches faster than your manager responds,” the corn seller outside Cubbon Park with 200% margins, and “the legend who owns the only parking space in all of HSR.”

Many users noted that the list hits home not just for Indiranagar, but for every neighbourhood within a few kilometres of a tech park. Landlords in these areas, they pointed out, make a killing by charging sky-high rents. “Don’t forget landlords who deduct an entire month’s rent for painting from the security deposit,” one user added, triggering a wave of shared renter trauma.

Some users highlight an uncomfortable truth about the city, that informal power and real estate-based wealth often trump traditional careers.

