Malayalam writer questions Vande Bharat menu on Bengaluru route: ‘Food imposition’

Amid ongoing debates over language imposition in India, a fresh controversy has emerged, this time over food. Malayalam writer M.S. Madhavan took to social media platform X to express concern about the lack of regional food options served on South Indian Vande Bharat trains. Man alleged ‘food imposition’ on Bengaluru-Coimbatore Vande Bharat.(X/@NSMlive)

“They speak about language imposition. What about food imposition? Typical snacks served in South Indian Vande Bharat trains. This one from Bengaluru-Coimbatore VB,” he posted, sharing an image of what he described as a non-representative menu.

Madhavan’s remark quickly gained traction online, triggering a fresh round of cultural debates. Some users echoed his concerns, arguing that imposition is not limited to language but extends to food choices as well.

Take a look at the post:

One user commented, “Yeah, this is actually intriguing, never a central government or railways gave attention. Anyway, these caterers don't know how to cook food—either North Indian or South Indian. If you haven’t tasted the worst food, then go and experience it in railways.”

Another argued, “We get idli from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, no one cries imposition.”

A user added, “99% of restaurants in the North serve Idli-Dosa as staple items. Food imposition saar”

The food row comes on the heels of a separate debate earlier this week around Hindi imposition, sparked after a man claimed the removal of Hindi from digital display boards at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). A viral post on X hailed the move as a “really good development,” aligning with the idea of a “two-language policy”—using only Kannada and English in Karnataka.

“Hindi is removed from digital display boards of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Kannada & English. Kannadigas are resisting Hindi imposition,” said one user, sharing a video of the boards displaying flight information.

