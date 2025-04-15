‘There is no hope’: Debate over Bengaluru’s missing local government resurfaces

A fresh wave of public frustration has erupted online over Bengaluru’s prolonged lack of a local government, with social media users questioning the city’s governance vacuum and its impact on civic infrastructure. The BBMP polls, which were due in 2020, have been repeatedly postponed.(File)

The city has not had an elected municipal body or mayor for over five years, the last Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections were held in August 2015. The term of the previous council ended in September 2020.

The polls, which were due in 2020, have been repeatedly postponed, citing reasons ranging from the Covid-19 pandemic to delays over ward delimitation and reservation issues.

In the absence of an elected council, the BBMP is currently being run by an executive wing appointed by the state government, a setup that many Bengalureans believe has left the city without accountability or direction.

Residents fume over delayed polls

The debate resurfaced after a user posted on social media, “Bengaluru has not had a governing body for 5 years now. There’s no BBMP. No city mayor. The city is run by an executive wing picked by the state government. There’s no hope.” The post struck a chord online, triggering a flood of comments highlighting the deteriorating state of the city’s roads and civic services.

A user pointed out that Bengaluru isn’t alone. “Same for Mumbai. No Mayor for over 3 years,” the user wrote, adding that several Indian cities are now functioning without elected local governments.

Some commenters argued that the absence of local body elections has only amplified administrative inefficiencies. “The focus of the public should be on holding the executive wing responsible. MLAs should ensure grievances are addressed,” one user noted. Another criticized former corporators, saying many had acted like “local kings,” promoting illegalities and interfering in day-to-day administration.

But the role of mayors and councillors also came under scrutiny. “Name one mayor who has made a worthwhile contribution to city development?” a post read. “Just like governors, mayors here are ceremonial. Councillors are elected to loot and share the spoils with their MLA and minister overlords. The city survives without them.”

Polls soon?

In February, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar urged party members and leaders to gear up for the upcoming local body elections in the state, including long-standing Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), as they could be announced at any moment.

Regarding the BBMP elections, he mentioned that the legislative panel reviewing the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, led by MLA Rizwan Arshad, has collected public feedback and is expected to submit its findings soon.

