From gubbi to greenery: 15 things that slowly vanished from Bengaluru, according to internet users

What has silently disappeared from Bengaluru over the last two decades? That’s the question a Reddit user recently posed, sparking a wave of nostalgia among long-time residents of the city. Bengaluru residents are wondering if the city’s rapid development has come at too high a cost.(Pexels)

The responses from internet users paint a picture of a changing Bengaluru, one that’s rapidly losing its old-world charm, according to them.

Read all reactions here:

From sparrows to simple pleasantries

Among the most mentioned? The gubbi (sparrow). “Not seen in Bangalore for a long time,” one user commented, echoing a sentiment many others shared. But the list didn’t stop at birds.

Civic sense and basic courtesy, users say, have gradually faded too. “Simple things like ‘thank you’ have been replaced with ‘ok’, and ‘excuse me’ with a sharp ‘side-u’,” a comment read. The city’s polite tone, they lament, has made way for rushed indifference.

Others took aim at the cultural and culinary shifts. Bengaluru was once known for its thriving rock and metal music scene and no-frills pubs that served affordable beer with solid playlists. Now, users say, the city is more about “dhin-chik” music and overpriced watering holes.

Even idlis and dosas haven’t been spared. “Normal idli is being forced to be eaten with podi and ghee,” one user joked. “Normal dosa is disappearing too.”

But it’s not just the music or the foodusers mourn the vanishing trees, bungalows, and greenery, especially on the city’s main roads. “Beautiful homes are being replaced by glass and concrete buildings,” a post noted. The once-ubiquitous home garage is now a rare sight, with cars increasingly parked on footpaths instead. “Who’s using sidewalks anyway?” one user quipped.

There’s also a deep sense of loss around community life. The famed vattaara culture, close-knit neighbourhoods where everyone knew everyone—has all but faded. “Now you don’t even know five people who live near you,” a user remarked.

Evenings spent watching movies at single-screen theatres, quiet mornings with retired uncles in the park, and tree-lined streets once defined Bengaluru’s charm. Now, as netizens reflect on what’s missing, they are left wondering if the city’s rapid development has come at too high a cost.

