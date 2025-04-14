Bengaluru’s Monday blues worsen with 10-minute metro train gaps, commuters slam BMRCL

Bengaluru metro commuters were left fuming on Monday morning after Namma Metro trains began running at 10-minute intervals during peak hours, causing overcrowding and chaos at key stations across the city. Several videos from Majestic, Magadi Road, and other major stations flooded social media.(X/SheshDeshpande)

Several videos from Majestic, Magadi Road, and other major stations flooded social media, showing packed platforms and passengers struggling to board already overcrowded trains. The sudden change in frequency sparked widespread outrage, especially among daily office-goers.

Watch video here:

Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan called out the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for the disruption. “Unacceptable mismanagement at Majestic Metro Station this morning. Reducing train frequency to 10 minutes during peak hours, assuming everyone has a holiday, created absolute chaos,” he posted on X. “BMRCL must plan better in such cases and restore normal frequency immediately.”

How did X users react?

Commuters across Bengaluru voiced their anger online after being caught in Monday morning’s metro mayhem. “30+ minutes at Majestic! It is outrageous. And a huge fare hike recently for this pathetic service!” one user wrote. Another complained, “I was there even after 10 minutes, but the train that arrived was already full. No room to get in.”

Many users questioned BMRCL’s planning and crowd management, warning that such mismanagement could lead to dangerous stampedes. “BMRCL thinks everyone has a holiday... Majestic will have a stampede one of these days and only BMRCL will be to blame. No queue, no rules—free for all today,” one post read.

Another commuter who boarded from Magadi Road said, “Ten minutes of waiting and more passengers kept pouring in. When the train arrived, it was already packed. No space to get inside!”

As criticism mounted online, commuters urged BMRCL to improve its communication and contingency planning to avoid such breakdowns during peak hours, especially on working weekdays.

BMRCL response

Following heavy crowding, BMRCL in a press note, said, four extra trains were operated from Baiyappanahalli to Majestic to improve commuter convenience. One train was short-terminated at Majestic and sent back to ITPL.

In total, seven additional trips were operated from Majestic, Garudacharpalya, and Whitefield. BMRCL also said that trains from ITPL will run at a 5-minute frequency during the evening peak hours to manage the increased footfall.

