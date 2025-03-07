Metro expansion, Majestic bus stand revamp, and more: What’s in store for Bengaluru in Karnataka Budget 2025?

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in his Budget 2025-26 speech, announced a series of ambitious projects aimed at transforming Bengaluru’s infrastructure, urban mobility, and public services. The budget prioritizes easing traffic congestion, expanding metro connectivity, strengthening public safety, and enhancing civic amenities.(PTI Photo)

Transport and urban mobility

One of the biggest announcements was the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project, which will be implemented at a cost of ₹15,767 crore. The project includes a 148 km rail network with 58 stations, significantly boosting intercity and suburban connectivity.

The Namma Metro expansion also received a major push, with plans to extend the network by 98.60 km over the next two years, including an extension up to Devanahalli. Currently, Namma Metro serves 8.5 lakh daily commuters across 79.65 km with 68 stations.

To tackle the city’s growing traffic congestion, the government will make major roads signal-free through multiple initiatives:

A 40.5 km double-decker flyover along with Namma Metro Phase 3, costing ₹8,916 crore.

-300 km of additional roads using canal buffer zones at ₹3,000 crore.

-460 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads at ₹660 crore.

-120 km of flyovers and grade separators to improve traffic flow.

The iconic Majestic Bus Stand will also be redeveloped under the Project Majestic scheme through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Brand Bengaluru

Under the ‘Brand Bengaluru – Green Bengaluru’ initiative, ₹1,800 crore has been allocated for 21 urban development schemes. As part of this, 14 lakes are being restored at a cost of ₹35 crore, while Varthur and Bellandur lakes are undergoing rejuvenation with an investment of ₹234 crore. Additionally, a 407-acre Bengaluru Signature Park will be developed in Devanahalli, adding a significant green space to the city.

Public safety

The government has launched the Bengaluru Safe City project with an investment of ₹667 crore. As part of this initiative:

-7,500 surveillance cameras have been installed across the city.

-10 drones and 560 body-worn cameras have been deployed to enhance security.

Research advancements

The government is strengthening Bengaluru’s position as a knowledge hub with the establishment of multiple academic and research centers:

Bangalore City University will be renamed Dr. Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University, with Government Arts College and Government R.C. College becoming its constituent institutions.

An International Basava Philosophical and Research Centre has received in-principle approval.

A Buddhist Study Academy will be launched, and the 100-year-old library at the Mahabodhi Study Centre will be upgraded and digitalized at a cost of ₹1 crore.

A Plant Phenotyping Facility will be set up at Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra to research drought and disease-resistant crops.

Two well-equipped hostels will be built to provide residential training for backward-class candidates preparing for competitive exams such as IAS, IPS, KAS, and KSPS.

Healthcare

The government has announced the construction of a state-of-the-art 200-bed hospital in Bengaluru North Taluk at a cost of ₹150 crore. Additionally, a mental health center will be established at the Destitute Relief Centre to support the mental well-being of vulnerable individuals.

Commercial development

To support economic growth and improve urban amenities, the budget includes:

A multiplex theater complex to be developed in Nandini Layout under the PPP model.

A new satellite market on Bengaluru’s outskirts to decongest city markets.

An additional building at Haj Bhavan to enhance facilities for Haj pilgrims and their families.