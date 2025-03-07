‘Halal budget, modern Muslim League budget’: BJP slams Karnataka government over budget priorities

The Karnataka BJP has strongly criticized the Congress-led state government, calling the newly presented Budget a "Halal Budget" and alleging that it prioritizes appeasement politics. BJP leaders R Ashoka, BY Vijayendra and others stage protest outside Vidhana Soudha.(X/ R Ashoka)

Taking to X, the BJP wrote, "Karnataka presents a Halal Budget—appeasement at its peak!" The party highlighted provisions specifically benefiting the Muslim community and questioned the lack of similar allocations for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

"What about SCs, STs, and OBCs? Absolutely nothing!" the BJP posted, accusing the Congress government of sidelining other communities while focusing only on minority welfare.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led Karnataka government over the state Budget presented today.

Escalating his criticism, Bhandari termed the Budget a "modern Muslim League" Budget, alleging that the Karnataka government is operating in a manner similar to how Muhammad Ali Jinnah governed Pakistan.

He further accused the Congress government of undermining Constitutional values by introducing policies and statements that, according to him, solely favor minority communities.

Pradeep Bhandari said, “In Karnataka, Congress party has passed a modern Muslim League Budget. In this modern Muslim League Budget, Congress party is increasing the honorarium of Imams to ₹6000. Waqf is being given ₹150 Crores,” according to ANI.

Criticising the Budget, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council N Swamy Chalavadi called it a "debt-based" Budget.

Hitting out at the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Chalavadi stated that he played a key role in "rolling back" the state's financial discipline and making it the government with the highest debt in history.

"This is a "debt-based" budget! The Honorable Chief Minister, is presenting his 16th Budget. He played a key role in rolling back the state's financial discipline and making it the government with the highest debt in history. 27 per cent debt of income, 18% interest on cost! Congress government - "0" government," Chalavadi posted on X.

Meanwhile, the BJP and JD(S) leaders from Karnataka including Legislative Assembly LoP R Ashoka, BY Vijayendra and Legislative Council LoP N Swamy Chalavadi staged protest against the state government and its policies. They demanded to not to use the money allocated for SCSP-TSP for guarantees and ₹150 crore should be provided to each MLA's constituency.

Taking to social media post on X, R Ashoka wrote, “The BJP and JDS parties participated in a joint protest in front of the Gandhi statue at the Vidhana Soudha, demanding that the money allocated for SCSP-TSP should not be used for guarantees and that ₹150 crore should be provided to each MLA's constituency. ”

