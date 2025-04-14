Bengaluru set for rainy start to the week, IMD issues yellow alert

Bengaluru and several other parts of Karnataka are likely to see a wet start to the week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for multiple districts on Monday and Tuesday. A yellow alert has been sounded for 18 Karnataka districts on Monday. (PTI)

According to the IMD, light rains and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph are expected at isolated places across the state.

The weather activity is being attributed to an upper air cyclonic circulation located over central coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas at around 0.9 km above mean sea level, Deccan Herald reported.

As a result, a yellow alert has been sounded for 18 districts on Monday, including Raichur, Koppal, Gadag, Dharwad, Haveri, Davangere, Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru, and Kolar. The IMD has warned of heavy rain and strong winds in some of these areas.

The yellow alert continues into Tuesday as well, with rain likely in 15 districts including Bengaluru Urban. Much of South Interior Karnataka is expected to experience rain that day.

Meanwhile, coastal and North Interior Karnataka are also forecast to receive light to moderate showers through the week. However, dry conditions are likely to prevail in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, and Bidar districts.

