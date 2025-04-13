Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Fountain’ erupts in the middle of Bengaluru road as water pipeline bursts. Video

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Apr 13, 2025 12:00 PM IST

A video of a burst water pipe on Panathur Road in Bengaluru went viral, causing traffic disruption.

A video showing water gushing out of a hole in the middle of a road in Bengaluru has caught the internet's attention. The incident reportedly took place on Panathur Road, where a burst pipeline beneath the surface caused a stream of water to shoot out, leading to traffic congestion in the area. Shared by a resident on X (formerly Twitter), the video captures the dramatic scene as water sprays from the damaged road, turning it into an unexpected fountain.

A viral video showed water gushing from a hole in Bengaluru's Panathur Road due to a burst pipe.(X/@GprasadHavanje)
A viral video showed water gushing from a hole in Bengaluru's Panathur Road due to a burst pipe.(X/@GprasadHavanje)

The post, shared with a touch of sarcasm, read: “This is Panathur road on Friday. Broken water pipe creating free water wash for Panathur citizens. Automated dust removal solution by BBMP.”

Check out the post here:

Another post on X shared a picture of the same incident, with a plea: “Pipe burst in Panathur road, kindly help, traffic is increasing.”

Take a look here at the post:

Foam-covered roads puzzled citizens in March

This is not the first time Bengaluru’s roads have stunned residents with bizarre visuals. In March, after an unexpected spell of summer rain, some streets in the city were mysteriously covered with thick white foam. A video capturing this odd sight also went viral, shared by Instagram user Milan.

(Also read: Bengaluru roads covered in mysterious white foam after rains, video goes viral)

The clip showed large patches of white froth covering a road near NIMHANS Dairy Circle, raising many eyebrows online. Milan captioned it: “Does anyone know what’s happening? Bengaluru's streets turned into a foam party after an unexpected summer rain!”

Check out the video here:

In response to curious viewers, Milan later clarified the location, commenting, “If you’re wondering which area—this is at NIMHANS Dairy Circle.” One viewer offered an explanation, commenting: “It’s due to the soapnut tree. During the first rains, these flowers create a foam-like substance when they mix with water. Risky for two-wheelers to ride as it’s slippery—always fun to see them!”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / ‘Fountain’ erupts in the middle of Bengaluru road as water pipeline bursts. Video
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On