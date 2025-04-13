‘Fountain’ erupts in the middle of Bengaluru road as water pipeline bursts. Video

A video showing water gushing out of a hole in the middle of a road in Bengaluru has caught the internet's attention. The incident reportedly took place on Panathur Road, where a burst pipeline beneath the surface caused a stream of water to shoot out, leading to traffic congestion in the area. Shared by a resident on X (formerly Twitter), the video captures the dramatic scene as water sprays from the damaged road, turning it into an unexpected fountain. A viral video showed water gushing from a hole in Bengaluru's Panathur Road due to a burst pipe.(X/@GprasadHavanje)

The post, shared with a touch of sarcasm, read: “This is Panathur road on Friday. Broken water pipe creating free water wash for Panathur citizens. Automated dust removal solution by BBMP.”

Another post on X shared a picture of the same incident, with a plea: “Pipe burst in Panathur road, kindly help, traffic is increasing.”

Foam-covered roads puzzled citizens in March

This is not the first time Bengaluru’s roads have stunned residents with bizarre visuals. In March, after an unexpected spell of summer rain, some streets in the city were mysteriously covered with thick white foam. A video capturing this odd sight also went viral, shared by Instagram user Milan.

The clip showed large patches of white froth covering a road near NIMHANS Dairy Circle, raising many eyebrows online. Milan captioned it: “Does anyone know what’s happening? Bengaluru's streets turned into a foam party after an unexpected summer rain!”

In response to curious viewers, Milan later clarified the location, commenting, “If you’re wondering which area—this is at NIMHANS Dairy Circle.” One viewer offered an explanation, commenting: “It’s due to the soapnut tree. During the first rains, these flowers create a foam-like substance when they mix with water. Risky for two-wheelers to ride as it’s slippery—always fun to see them!”