‘By Siddaramaiah, for Siddaramaiah, prepared by Siddaramaiah’: Nikhil Kumaraswamy on caste census report

JJanata Dal (Secular) Karnataka Youth President Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Monday launched a sharp attack on the state government, claiming that the controversial caste census report was nothing more than a political tool crafted by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his own benefit. Nikhil Kumaraswamy (L), Siddaramaiah (R)(File)

Addressing reporters at the party’s state headquarters, JP Bhavan, Nikhil said, “Going by the figures that have allegedly been leaked, it’s clear this report was created by Siddaramaiah, for Siddaramaiah, and entirely to serve his political interests.”

According to a report by ANI, he accused the ruling Congress of using the caste census as a means to consolidate vote banks, while disregarding transparency and due process.

"There are 7 crore Kannadigas in our state. The surveyors must produce records of how many households they actually visited. Even the house of my father -- a former Chief Minister and current Union Minister -- was never visited for the survey. Similarly, no one visited my grandfather's house -- a former Prime Minister of this country. There are countless such examples. I have serious doubts about whether the census was conducted at all. It should have been done scientifically, with officials visiting every household. That did not happen," alleged Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

He further said that the Karnataka CM is conducting a test run in the name of the caste census.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy further asserted that the caste census should be for public welfare.

"A caste census should focus on economic, educational, and social equality. But what we see today is a decision made a decade ago -- forming the Kantharaju Committee and assigning it the task of conducting the survey. This was not done in the right spirit," said Nikhil.

He also mentioned that several ministers had expressed dissatisfaction over the report in the Cabinet.

"Until the report is officially released, we cannot debate it. However, a growing concern is whether the Chief Minister is pushing the caste census for his own political survival," he noted.

The leader said that the census was aimed at appeasing one community and securing his political chair.

Siddaramaiah to speak on report after April 17

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah on Monday said, he would speak on the caste census report only after a discussion on it in the special cabinet meeting convened on April 17.

He said he would not comment on anything related to it till then.

"We have convened a cabinet meeting on April 17 to discuss this lone subject. There we will discuss. After the discussion, I will speak (on the topic)," Siddaramaiah said.

(With ANI inputs)

