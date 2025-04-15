Gusty winds and rain batter Bengaluru, IMD predicts more showers till April 20: Report

A brief but intense spell of rain accompanied by strong winds swept through parts of west and north Bengaluru on Monday evening, leaving a trail of uprooted trees, damaged vehicles, and disrupted power lines. Gusty winds and showers lashed several localities, particularly in the western corridors, including Yeshwantpur, Mahalakshmi Layout, and Nandini Layout. (Representational Image)

The city experienced overcast skies through the day, with conditions turning severe by late evening. Gusty winds and showers lashed several localities, particularly in the western corridors, including Yeshwantpur, Mahalakshmi Layout, and Nandini Layout. According to a report by Times of India, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the Palace Road observatory registered 6.2 mm of rainfall by 8.30 pm.

Nearly half the day’s rain came down in just two hours, between 5.30 pm and 7.30 pm, the report further added

Wind speeds during the thundersquall were clocked at 30–36 km/h over Bengaluru, with nearby Doddaballapur recording gusts as high as 50 km/h. These winds were strong enough to topple several trees and electricity poles across the city.

BBMP officials said tree fall incidents were reported in Sampangiram Nagar, Srigandhada Kaval, and around Shankar Mutt. In areas like Rajajinagar and Mahalakshmi Layout, the winds brought down power poles, causing temporary blackouts and damaging a few vehicles.

The evening downpour also led to waterlogging in low-lying areas, impacting traffic flow in places like Kamakshipalya, Malleswaram, Yeshwantpur, and West of Chord Road.

Similar weather till April 20

The IMD had issued a yellow alert earlier in the day, warning of thunderstorms and heavy rain. Similar weather patterns are expected to persist over Bengaluru and parts of south interior Karnataka until April 20, the report added.

