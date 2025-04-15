Watch: Water tanker overturns while overtaking in Bengaluru, two injured in crash caught on dashcam

A speeding water tanker overturned near Dommasandra on the outskirts of Bengaluru, in an accident that was entirely captured on the dash camera of a nearby vehicle. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Whitefield Traffic Police.(X/@HateDetectors)

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Whitefield Traffic Police.

(Also Read: 'Can't stop people coming from other states': Karnataka minister on migrant labourers' involvement in crimes)

Watch the video here:

According to a report by India Today, the tanker was travelling from Dommasandra towards Varthur when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and overturn. As clearly seen in the video, the driver attempted to overtake another vehicle at high speed.

The driver is reported to have sustained serious injuries to his waist, while the passenger also suffered injuries, the report added. Both were immediately taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Traffic movement in the area was briefly disrupted following the accident. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the mishap.

(Also Read: Bengaluru’s Monday blues worsen with 10-minute metro train gaps, commuters slam BMRCL)

In another incident, at least 30 people were injured after a KSRTC bus lost control and rammed into a house near Jayapura in Chikkamagaluru district on April 10.

The incident occurred between Moorugadde and Jaladurga, when the Bengaluru-Sringeri bus veered off the road and crashed into the residence of one Puttappa Poojary. The impact left a portion of the house damaged and injured several passengers on board.

The bus, which belonged to the Bengaluru depot, was carrying 45 passengers at the time of the accident. Of those injured, ten were rushed to the government hospital in Jayapura, while two, including the driver, Venkappa, were shifted to the taluk hospital in Koppa for further treatment.

Shanta, a resident of the house that bore the brunt of the crash, also sustained injuries.

(Also Read: From gubbi to greenery: 15 things that slowly vanished from Bengaluru, according to internet users)