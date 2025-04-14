Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Can't stop people coming from other states': Karnataka minister on migrant labourers' involvement in crimes

ByHT News Desk
Apr 14, 2025 01:52 PM IST

Parameshwara’s comments come in the wake of a case in Hubballi, where a five-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by a man originally from Bihar.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said the state government would soon hold a joint meeting of the Home and Labour departments to discuss measures for monitoring migrant workers amid growing concerns about their alleged involvement in criminal activities.

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara. (PTI)
Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara. (PTI)

The meeting, to be held with Labour Minister Santosh Lad and department officials, aims to explore steps the state can take in light of recent incidents. "We cannot stop the workforce coming to Karnataka from other states, especially with Bengaluru developing so fast. But when crimes happen, we have to take note and act accordingly," Parameshwara told reporters according to PTI.

He added, "Many labourers come here from various parts of the country. In several cases, they are involved in crimes. We will look at what preventive steps we can take through the Home and Labour departments."

Parameshwara’s comments come in the wake of a high-profile case in Hubballi, where a five-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by a man originally from Bihar. "It was a ghastly incident," he said, adding that an internal probe has been ordered to ascertain all facts surrounding the case.

Recent crimes involving migrant workers

The statement from the Home Minister follows two recent incidents that have stirred public outrage and reignited debates around crime and migration in the state.

In Hubballi, a five-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and murdered by 35-year-old Ritesh Kumar, a native of Patna, Bihar. Kumar was later shot dead by police on Sunday when he reportedly attacked officers during an evidence collection operation. The police claim he was killed in self-defence. The Home Minister has ordered a senior official to investigate the circumstances of the police firing.

Recently, Bengaluru police arrested a man for allegedly raping and killing a six-year-old girl at Hoysala Nagar in the city. Abhishek Kumar, who hails from Bihar and works as a construction labourer, raped the girl in the absence of her parents, PTI reported.

(With PTI inputs)

(Also Read: Bengaluru’s Monday blues worsen with 10-minute metro train gaps, commuters slam BMRCL)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / 'Can't stop people coming from other states': Karnataka minister on migrant labourers' involvement in crimes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On