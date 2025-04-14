'Can't stop people coming from other states': Karnataka minister on migrant labourers' involvement in crimes

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said the state government would soon hold a joint meeting of the Home and Labour departments to discuss measures for monitoring migrant workers amid growing concerns about their alleged involvement in criminal activities. Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara. (PTI)

The meeting, to be held with Labour Minister Santosh Lad and department officials, aims to explore steps the state can take in light of recent incidents. "We cannot stop the workforce coming to Karnataka from other states, especially with Bengaluru developing so fast. But when crimes happen, we have to take note and act accordingly," Parameshwara told reporters according to PTI.

He added, "Many labourers come here from various parts of the country. In several cases, they are involved in crimes. We will look at what preventive steps we can take through the Home and Labour departments."

Parameshwara’s comments come in the wake of a high-profile case in Hubballi, where a five-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by a man originally from Bihar. "It was a ghastly incident," he said, adding that an internal probe has been ordered to ascertain all facts surrounding the case.

Recent crimes involving migrant workers

The statement from the Home Minister follows two recent incidents that have stirred public outrage and reignited debates around crime and migration in the state.

In Hubballi, a five-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and murdered by 35-year-old Ritesh Kumar, a native of Patna, Bihar. Kumar was later shot dead by police on Sunday when he reportedly attacked officers during an evidence collection operation. The police claim he was killed in self-defence. The Home Minister has ordered a senior official to investigate the circumstances of the police firing.

Recently, Bengaluru police arrested a man for allegedly raping and killing a six-year-old girl at Hoysala Nagar in the city. Abhishek Kumar, who hails from Bihar and works as a construction labourer, raped the girl in the absence of her parents, PTI reported.

(With PTI inputs)

