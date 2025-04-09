Bengaluru: Drunk man walks into unlocked houses in Indiranagar, robs and threatens woman in broad daylight

In a disturbing incident that has raised serious concerns about safety in one of the Bengaluru’s busiest residential areas, a visibly drunk man attempted to intrude into multiple homes in Indiranagar on Tuesday before robbing a woman in broad daylight. CCTV footage from nearby homes shows the suspect moving through the locality in an intoxicated state, attempting to enter several houses.(Special Arrangement)

The incident took place around 3.45 pm, when the man was caught on CCTV cameras walking from house to house, appearing to check if he could enter.

In one such attempt, he walked into a house through an open door while the woman inside was in the backyard hanging clothes. Taking advantage of her momentary absence, he confronted her, threatened her, and made away with ₹25,000 in cash, a OnePlus phone, and three expensive watches.

The woman’s son, Kenny Sebastian, a college student, told HT.com that he was not at home when the incident occurred and was informed about it over a neighbour’s phone since his mother’s mobile phone had also been stolen. “The man almost harmed her, but my mom shouted and used a water bottle to chase him away,” he said.

Though the woman was left physically unharmed, the brazen break-in has left the family and residents shaken. CCTV footage from nearby homes shows the suspect moving through the locality in an intoxicated state, attempting to enter several houses.

An officer from the Indiranagar police station said the suspect has not yet been traced and that a spot inspection is pending. While a written complaint has been submitted, an FIR is yet to be registered.

Residents alarmed, demand increased vigilance

Residents of Indiranagar have expressed growing concern over the brazenness of the incident and are calling for heightened police patrolling and surveillance in the area.

“Thankfully, my mom was not injured. But it’s alarming that someone can just walk into my house in broad daylight,” said Kenny, the victim’s son.

Another resident noted, “This could happen to anyone. It’s especially frightening for elderly people or women living alone. I’ve been hearing of several such alarming incidents lately. The police must step up vigilance.”

