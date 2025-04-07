On Bengaluru street, man sexually harasses woman, runs away; police begin probe as incident caught on CCTV

Two women were walking through a narrow alleyway when a man who was seemingly following them caught them unawares, cornered them and groped one of the women before fleeing the scene in Bengaluru, shows a widely circulated closed-circuit television camera footage on social media. The CCTV video of the incident has gone viral on social media. (X/@deadripper07)

The incident took place in Bengaluru’s BTM layout, NDTV reported. The CCTV camera footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to the timestamp on the video, the incident happened on April 3 around 1:52 am.

The women are seen walking away after the incident, reeling from the shock of what had happened.

No complaint has yet been filed against the unidentified person, according to the Bengaluru Police. However, the police have said that it would register a formal complaint on its own if the women in the video don’t come forward to do so, the NDTV report added.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

Similar incident

Incidents of sexual harassment against women are not uncommonly reported in Bengaluru. Earlier this year, in January, a 24-year-old was allegedly harassed by two men who forcibly entered a cab she had booked in Bengaluru. The woman, who was a resident of Kammanahalli, somehow managed to escape and filed a complaint with police.

The incident took place around 2 am on January 27 when the woman had booked a cab to pick up her friend. Two unidentified men entered the vehicle as soon as the woman did, which led to a confrontation between the men and the cab driver, the police said.

When the woman decided to leave the cab in panic, one of the accused allegedly chased her and grabbed her by the neck while the other one tried to rip off her clothes. The woman screamed for help, following which, the accused fled.